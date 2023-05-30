Conor McGregor explains why he accepted fight against ‘Gamer’ Michael Chandler

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has explained why he’s fighting Michael Chandler.

‘The Notorious’ is still looking to book his official return to the octagon. The Irishman has been inactive since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, when McGregor broke his leg. As a result, the former champion has been out of the cage for nearly two years.

However, he’s finally back training, and even coaching. McGregor coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter, with the show set to begin airing this week. The former champion coached the show opposite Michael Chandler. ‘Iron Mike’ has gone 2-3 since signing with the Dana White-led promotion in 2020, having earned wins over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson.

Still, many wondered if Conor McGregor would return at all following his horrendous leg break. In an interview with ESPN MMA, the former champion discussed why he decided to come back. According to McGregor, it was the need for competition, and more championship belts that drove his return.

However, in regard to his fight against the Bellator champion, McGregor admitted his next opponent is very exciting. It’s thanks to Chandler’s fighting style that he earned the fight against the Irishman. However, he also added that he doesn’t care who his opponent is.

“He’s put on some exciting fights,” Conor McGregor stated when asked why he agreed to fight Michael Chandler. “He’s eager, he’s willing to fight, he’s a gamer. You’d call him. He’s not a bad fighter either, so I’m happy with the opponent. I don’t actually care, I accepted the show, they said it was me and Chandler, it doesn’t bother me.”

He continued, “What do I hope for in this world? 100 more fights, I hope for consistency, I hope for a run, I’ve had this on, off, on, off, for a while. I just want to get this nice consistency going, and I hope when I come back, that’s where it’s at.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Will you watch The Ultimate Fighter?