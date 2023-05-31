Jake Paul offers brutal thoughts on Conor McGregor’s Netflix series: “I don’t think being an alcoholic is inspiring”

By Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul seemingly isn’t a fan of McGregor Forever.

‘The Notorious’ is currently preparing for his return to the octagon. McGregor has been out of action since his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. As a result, he’s been on the shelf for almost two years.

However, the former UFC dual-weight champion is now working on his return. McGregor coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler, with the intention that the two lightweights will fight later this year. Alongside that, a Netflix series focusing on the Irishman’s return to training was also released this month.

With Conor McGregor’s return to the limelight being the talk of the MMA world, Jake Paul has now decided to do the same. On his brother’s podcast Impaulsive, ‘The Problem Child’ discussed the former UFC champion’s impending return. Furthermore, he took aim at McGregor’s limited series.

In the podcast appearance, the YouTuber ran down the Irishman for substance abuse. He added that he respects McGregor and his history in combat sports, but that he will do what he couldn’t, which is knockout Nate Diaz.

“You know what Conor? I’ll beat the f*cking f*ck out of you,” Jake Paul stated on the podcast. “You can’t box as good as me, and I’m going to do to Nate Diaz what you couldn’t, which is knock him the f*ck out. And you’re going to be sitting with your beer company that’s failing, drinking it, drunk as f*ck. Realizing that you pissed your life away drinking…”

He continued, discussing McGregor Forever, “I don’t think being an alcoholic is inspiring…I respect him, but I’m going to f*ck him up… It’s one of the biggest fights in combat sports that could be made right now. Especially after I do, what I do to Nate Diaz.”

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? Have you seen McGregor Forever?

