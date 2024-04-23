Arman Tsarukyan hits back at Michael Chandler over harsh criticism of declined short-notice UFC title fight: “You’re waiting for a paycheck”

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan didn’t take long to respond to Michael Chandler’s stance that declining a short-notice title fight at UFC 302 was a mistake.

Tsarukyan earned the biggest win of his UFC career by defeating former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. He won the fight by split decision and earned No. 1 lightweight contender status.

Despite the win, Tsarukyan won’t be Islam Makhachev’s next UFC title defense at UFC 302. That honor will go to Dustin Poirier, who was offered the title shot after Tsarukyan declined it shortly after his UFC 300 win.

Accepting the Makhachev fight would’ve given Tsarukyan weeks to prepare for the lightweight title rematch. Chandler, who will face Conor McGregor at UFC 303, recently said he ‘didn’t understand’ why Tsarukyan turned down the title fight and said he would’ve accepted it.