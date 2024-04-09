What’s next for Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis after UFC Vegas 90?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 90, a rematch of top-15 middleweights went down as Brendan Allen took on Chris Curtis.
Allen entered the fight on a six-fight winning streak as his last loss was back in 2021 when he suffered a knockout loss to Curtis. Curtis, meanwhile, was coming off a split-decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault in January to return to the win column.
Ultimately, it was Allen who edged out a split-decision win in a very competitive fight. Now, following UFC Vegas 90, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.
Brendan Allen
Brendan Allen extended his win streak to seven and avenged his loss to Chris Curtis on Saturday with a decision win. Allen looked good early on, and entering the fifth round, many had it tied, and it was ‘All In’ who had a solid performance in the final round to get the win.
With the victory, Allen is closing in on a title shot but likely needs at least one more fight. With Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya likely to happen and Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev booked, the options are limited. He could be rebooked against Marvin Vettori, but the fight that should happen is a rematch with Sean Strickland.
The former champion is without an opponent, and he TKO’d Allen back in 2020. The winner could get a title shot, while it’s a chance for Strickland to get revenge for his close friend in Curtis.
Chris Curtis
Chris Curtis stepped up on short notice to face Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 90 and he had success in the fight. However, in the loss, Curtis suffered a torn hamstring which will likely take him out of action for around four months.
Despite the loss, Curtis’ stock doesn’t decrease all that much as he’s still a fan-friendly fighter who can compete with anyone in the top-15. After he takes time off to heal up his hamstring, a logical next opponent is to face the loser of the Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez at UFC 302 in June, which would allow Curtis plenty of time to heal and get a fight near the end of the year.
