What’s next for Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis after UFC Vegas 90?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 90, a rematch of top-15 middleweights went down as Brendan Allen took on Chris Curtis.

Allen entered the fight on a six-fight winning streak as his last loss was back in 2021 when he suffered a knockout loss to Curtis. Curtis, meanwhile, was coming off a split-decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault in January to return to the win column.

Ultimately, it was Allen who edged out a split-decision win in a very competitive fight. Now, following UFC Vegas 90, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.