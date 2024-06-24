Joe Rogan defends Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 due to toe injury

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has defended Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 due to a recent toe injury.

As we now know, Conor McGregor won’t be competing against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. That’s because of an injury he sustained in training, ruling him out of the high stakes showdown. As of this writing, it’s not yet known whether or not the fight will happen at a later date.

Since word broke about Conor pulling out, many have decided to criticize him. Of course, he has a long record of putting on huge performances for MMA fans across the globe, but he’s at a different stage in his career now. At the very least, he’s made it known he’ll never go into another bout if he isn’t 100%.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the situation.