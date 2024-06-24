Joe Rogan defends Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 due to toe injury

By Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has defended Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 due to a recent toe injury.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

As we now know, Conor McGregor won’t be competing against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. That’s because of an injury he sustained in training, ruling him out of the high stakes showdown. As of this writing, it’s not yet known whether or not the fight will happen at a later date.

RELATED: Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after ‘The Notorious’ reveals broken toe: “You finally got exposed”

Since word broke about Conor pulling out, many have decided to criticize him. Of course, he has a long record of putting on huge performances for MMA fans across the globe, but he’s at a different stage in his career now. At the very least, he’s made it known he’ll never go into another bout if he isn’t 100%.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the situation.

Rogan defends McGregor

“Look, here’s the thing about a broken pinky toe,” Rogan said on the JRE Fight Companion for UFC Saudi Arabia. “When you’re a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it’s a f—ing problem. And it’s also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured.”

“He’s never pulled out of a fight before, this is the first one he’s pulled out of, and I think it’s wise. I think if you do have a broken toe, and you are going into a fight, and you did go into the last fight injured — what if that f—ing toe becomes a real issue? What if he throws a kick and it smashes again and he’s in agony and he can’t move?”

“You gotta be able to get the f— out of the way with Michael Chandler,” he said.

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Johnny Walker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros react, UFC

Johnny Walker issues statement following KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024
Brian Ortega, UFC Mexico City, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Brian Ortega confirms plans for move up to lightweight following UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega has confirmed that he’s interested in a move up to lightweight after UFC 303.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira reveals his interest in Magomed Ankalaev showdown following UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has confirmed his interest in a future showdown with Magomed Ankalaev.

Robert Whittaker lands an uppercut on Ikram Aliskerov
UFC

Ikram Aliskerov issues statement following UFC Saudi Arabia loss to Robert Whittaker

Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024

Ikram Aliskerov has spoken out following his first-round knockout loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping scolds Kelvin Gastelum following UFC Saudi Arabia Weight Fiasco: "He clearly wasn't dieting"

Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is calling Kelvin Gastelum’s professionalism into question.

Alexander Volkov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexander Volkov reacts to post-fight incident with Sergei Pavlovich following UFC Saudi Arabia fight

Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024
Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

UFC CEO Dana White admits he is “not thrilled” with Kelvin Gastelum’s ongoing weight issues: “It’s extremely disappointing”

Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024

UFC boss Dana White is none too pleased with Kelvin Gastelum for struggling to make contracted weight yet again.

Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker wants to run it back with Dricus Du Plessis following UFC Saudi Arabia: “Since that fight, I’ve only improved”

Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024

Robert Whittaker likes his chances in a potential rematch with the current UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

UFC CEO Dana White confirms Paige VanZant will be competing in Power Slap: “I said this would happen”

Fernando Quiles - June 23, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is once again in the Paige VanZant business.

Nicolas Dalby UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

Nicolas Dalby reacts to tight decision loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2024

UFC fighter Nicolas Dalby has given his thoughts on his tight decision loss to Rinat Fakhretdinov at UFC Saudi Arabia.