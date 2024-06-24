Joe Rogan defends Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 due to toe injury
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has defended Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 due to a recent toe injury.
As we now know, Conor McGregor won’t be competing against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. That’s because of an injury he sustained in training, ruling him out of the high stakes showdown. As of this writing, it’s not yet known whether or not the fight will happen at a later date.
Since word broke about Conor pulling out, many have decided to criticize him. Of course, he has a long record of putting on huge performances for MMA fans across the globe, but he’s at a different stage in his career now. At the very least, he’s made it known he’ll never go into another bout if he isn’t 100%.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the situation.
Rogan defends McGregor
“Look, here’s the thing about a broken pinky toe,” Rogan said on the JRE Fight Companion for UFC Saudi Arabia. “When you’re a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it’s a f—ing problem. And it’s also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured.”
“He’s never pulled out of a fight before, this is the first one he’s pulled out of, and I think it’s wise. I think if you do have a broken toe, and you are going into a fight, and you did go into the last fight injured — what if that f—ing toe becomes a real issue? What if he throws a kick and it smashes again and he’s in agony and he can’t move?”
“You gotta be able to get the f— out of the way with Michael Chandler,” he said.
Quotes via MMA Mania
