Kirill Grishenko “ready to show the new and improved version” at ONE Fight Night 23

Kirill Grishenko begins his road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

There, he squares off with Kang Ji Won in a heavyweight MMA clash. This U.S. primetime event emanates live from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5.

The Belarusian powerhouse burst onto the scene with a series of impressive victories, quickly establishing himself as a formidable contender in the division.

But despite his promising start, he has encountered setbacks in his recent outings.

Now, with ample time dedicated to refining his skills, the 32-year-old is poised to demonstrate his evolution at the expense of his South Korean opponent.

“We needed to analyze my mistakes and add some new elements to my style,” he said.

“Now, I’m completely healthy and ready to show the new and improved version of myself. I am ready to put on a great show. I know I have huge potential in MMA, and everything is in my hands.”

His last outing was in 2022, but his absence from action doesn’t mean he has been idle.

Grishenko has been actively competing in other sports, using this time to test and sharpen his newly acquired skills.

“My coaching staff and I decided to get a taste of a competitive atmosphere by participating in amateur sports. I competed in grappling, Greco-Roman wrestling, and boxing,” he said.

“We did this to prove to ourselves once again that I can compete on the striking front with any opponent. It gave me a lot of confidence, which is exactly what I need before my upcoming fight.”