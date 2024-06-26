Alex Pereira defends Conor McGregor against criticism of UFC 303 withdrawal: “It is hard to fight with a broken pinky”

Alex Pereira has defended Conor McGregor against those criticizing him for withdrawing from UFC 303.

As we now know, Conor McGregor will not be competing in the main event of UFC 303. That’s due to a broken toe, more specifically, his pinky toe. Because of that, his big showdown with Michael Chandler will have to wait. Instead, Alex Pereira is stepping up to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka on short notice.

Pereira, of course, is an absolute beast, and he’s proven that time and time again. He is willing to get in there against just about anyone, and that’s quite the legacy to have.

In a recent interview, Pereira spoke candidly about McGregor’s situation.