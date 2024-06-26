Alex Pereira defends Conor McGregor against criticism of UFC 303 withdrawal: “It is hard to fight with a broken pinky”

By Harry Kettle - June 26, 2024

Alex Pereira has defended Conor McGregor against those criticizing him for withdrawing from UFC 303.

Conor McGregor's leg

As we now know, Conor McGregor will not be competing in the main event of UFC 303. That’s due to a broken toe, more specifically, his pinky toe. Because of that, his big showdown with Michael Chandler will have to wait. Instead, Alex Pereira is stepping up to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka on short notice.

RELATED: Nate Diaz empathizes with Conor McGregor after UFC 303 pullout: “I’ve done all kinds of s*** I shouldn’t’ve done”

Pereira, of course, is an absolute beast, and he’s proven that time and time again. He is willing to get in there against just about anyone, and that’s quite the legacy to have.

In a recent interview, Pereira spoke candidly about McGregor’s situation.

Pereira backs McGregor

“I cannot judge whether he fights or not because honestly, he’s in a point in his life where he secured himself on many different financial aspects,” Pereira told ESPN. “Maybe he was fighting in a much different scenario than I’m fighting. Maybe if I was fighting in the situation where he is in life right now, I don’t know if I would do it, too. So, I cannot judge how bad it is.

“It is hard to fight with a broken pinky [toe],” he continued. “It is a risky decision, very risky decision to fight with a broken toe. I broke one before the fight, it was bad, in the fight I broke the other one. Maybe if it was the other one, I wouldn’t have been able to fight, so I cannot weigh that, but I made the right choice.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Alex Pereira’s assessment regarding Conor McGregor? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

