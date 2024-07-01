Joe Pyfer explains why he called out Paul Craig following his win at UFC 303: “There’s something about his f*cking face”

By Harry Kettle - July 1, 2024

UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has explained why he called out Paul Craig in the wake of his victory at UFC 303.

Joe Pyfer

There’s a great deal of interest in the future of Joe Pyfer. While he did fall to defeat against Jack Hermansson, he was able to get back on track last weekend. He did so with an emphatic knockout win over Marc-André Barriault, emphasizing just how much power he has at his disposal.

RELATED: Joe Pyfer has high expectations heading into UFC 303 return

Of course, there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the air when it comes to just how far he can go. There are a lot of great middleweights out there and right now, the division is as interesting as it’s been in quite some time.

Following the aforementioned win on Saturday, he made it known that he’s interested in colliding with Paul Craig. In the post-fight press conference, he explained why.

Pyfer’s Craig dislike

“He just looked at me weird one time and I don’t even think he remembers, but I hold grudges, so f*ck him,” Pyfer told reporters at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference.

“I don’t like the dude,” Pyfer said. “That’s the only thing I can say is I don’t really like the guy. There’s something about his f*cking face. It’s also his antics. He gets in your face and be all theatrical, but then he gets touched, and he falls on to the ground like a back princess.

“I think it makes sense, too. Logistically, I think it makes sense. He was No. 14, and then he fought Caio and lost. I don’t know where he’s at, if 15 or just outside the rankings, and I’m No. 19, so let’s line it up. That’s what I’m interested in, so why not?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you like this fight for both men? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joe Pyfer Paul Craig UFC

