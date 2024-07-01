Colby Covington reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s win over Michael Page at UFC 303: “That was pathetic”
Colby Covington has given his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry’s triumph over Michael Page at UFC 303.
On Saturday night, Ian Machado Garry defeated Michael Page. He did so by the skin of his teeth, grinding out a decision win. Many fans were disappointed with how the fight played out, but thankfully for the Irishman, he got the job done.
Now, it’s time for him to look ahead to the future. There was plenty of talk of him squaring off with Colby Covington, but it hasn’t come to fruition as of yet.
Now, Covington has given his thoughts on how Machado Garry performed in his showdown with MVP.
“That was pathetic that guys fighting the number 14 guy in the world and barely scraping by. I think he lost the fight.”
Covington bashes Machado Garry
“Even Dana White himself said what he thought of the performance. He thought it was a draw. He didn’t think there should have been a winner. You know, I feel bad for the fans. The fans got robbed of, you know, a pay-per-view opener.
“That was pathetic. That guy is fighting the number 14 guy in the world and barely scraping by. I think he lost the fight. You know, I feel bad for the fans. They got robbed. But, it just shows how much of a bum he is. He came like, yeah, I wanna be on a Conor McGregor card, he was willing to do whatever he wants to be on the Conor McGregor card.
“He’s the Conor McGregor wannabe. He pulled all of these strings to get on the Conor McGregor card, and then Conor left him at the altar. So, I thought it was pretty funny, you know? I thought he was a ‘star’. I thought Ian Garry was a big name. What happened? They had their co-main events fall through like six or seven times. Why couldn’t he get bucked up to co-main event? I guess that shows us what UFC thinks about the guy. The guy is an absolute nobody, and he’s a bum. He has no reason to talk about anything. He keeps talking about this GOAT stuff. The only GOAT that he has is his wife, and she’s the throat GOAT, if you know what I mean.”
