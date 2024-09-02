Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t worried about Conor McGregor possibly jumping queue at welterweight

By Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t concerned about the possibility of Conor McGregor getting a title shot at welterweight.

Conor McGregor in training

In the last couple of years, Shavkat Rakhmonov has established himself as a top contender at 170 pounds. He is easily one of the most intriguing prospects on the UFC roster, and he continues to prove that every single time he’s in the cage. Right now, though, there’s a bit of uncertainty surrounding his career.

RELATED: Conor McGregor continues to campaign for a spot at December’s UFC 310 event: “Free the Mac”

That’s because many feel as if he should get the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Alas, other names have been mentioned, including Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, and perhaps even Conor McGregor as a particularly rogue option.

Rakhomov, meanwhile, isn’t putting too much stock into the latter of those ideas.

Rakhmonov isn’t worried about McGregor

“He’s been getting ready to fight a long time but wasn’t able to do that yet so in my head, I don’t even think about him winning this one fight in three years is going to do something. I understand he’s a big star but in my head, I don’t see it being possible. I believe UFC is the best and the most fair organization so I believe they’re gonna do everything right.”

Quotes via MMA News

Conor McGregor would likely only come close to such an honor if he can defeat Michael Chandler, with the fight rumored to be taking place at welterweight. On the flip side, Shavkat’s time will come – and at this point, it feels somewhat inevitable.

What would your reaction be if Conor McGregor got a welterweight title shot ahead of someone like Shavkat Rakhmonov? Who will be holding the gold one year from now? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Shavkat Rakhmonov UFC

Related

Canelo Alvarez, Kamaru Usman, UFC, Boxing

Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez clear the air after previous rivalry

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili heads to Mexico to improve boxing ahead of Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili is in Mexico as he attempts to improve his boxing ahead of Noche UFC next weekend.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler teases news of possible fight announcement

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler continues to tease the idea that a fight announcement for him could be imminent.

Dana White Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dana White calls Donald Trump ‘the most resilient human being’ he’s ever met

Zain Bando - September 1, 2024

Dana White’s relationship with the former U.S. President is more than just politics.

Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo
Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo shares bold prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306: "He’s going to beat him"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Henry Cejudo has shared a bold prediction for next month’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvilli at UFC 306.

Dan Hooker, Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 305, Bonus, UFC

Dan Hooker not willing to "sell my title shot again" after re-entering top five of UFC lightweight rankings

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski against accepting backup role at UFC 308: "He wants to get knocked out every year"

Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Ilia Topuria has cautioned Alexander Volkanovski against accepting a backup role for upcoming title fight at UFC 308.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad didn’t take long to respond to Shavkat Rakhmonov’s remarks about an alleged title fight offer for UFC 307.

Jake Paul, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jake Paul believes Jon Jones should demand $25 million to fight Tom Aspinall: "Jon Jones doesn't dodge anyone"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

Jake Paul has some advice for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on navigating negotiations with Tom Aspinall.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals Belal Muhammad rejected short-notice UFC 307 fight: "He wasn't ready"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

According to Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad rejected a fight against him.