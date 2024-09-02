Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t worried about Conor McGregor possibly jumping queue at welterweight
Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t concerned about the possibility of Conor McGregor getting a title shot at welterweight.
In the last couple of years, Shavkat Rakhmonov has established himself as a top contender at 170 pounds. He is easily one of the most intriguing prospects on the UFC roster, and he continues to prove that every single time he’s in the cage. Right now, though, there’s a bit of uncertainty surrounding his career.
That’s because many feel as if he should get the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Alas, other names have been mentioned, including Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, and perhaps even Conor McGregor as a particularly rogue option.
Rakhomov, meanwhile, isn’t putting too much stock into the latter of those ideas.
Rakhmonov isn’t worried about McGregor
“He’s been getting ready to fight a long time but wasn’t able to do that yet so in my head, I don’t even think about him winning this one fight in three years is going to do something. I understand he’s a big star but in my head, I don’t see it being possible. I believe UFC is the best and the most fair organization so I believe they’re gonna do everything right.”
Conor McGregor would likely only come close to such an honor if he can defeat Michael Chandler, with the fight rumored to be taking place at welterweight. On the flip side, Shavkat’s time will come – and at this point, it feels somewhat inevitable.
