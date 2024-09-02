Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t worried about Conor McGregor possibly jumping queue at welterweight

Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t concerned about the possibility of Conor McGregor getting a title shot at welterweight.

In the last couple of years, Shavkat Rakhmonov has established himself as a top contender at 170 pounds. He is easily one of the most intriguing prospects on the UFC roster, and he continues to prove that every single time he’s in the cage. Right now, though, there’s a bit of uncertainty surrounding his career.

That’s because many feel as if he should get the next shot at UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Alas, other names have been mentioned, including Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, and perhaps even Conor McGregor as a particularly rogue option.

Rakhomov, meanwhile, isn’t putting too much stock into the latter of those ideas.