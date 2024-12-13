Anthony Smith says Dominick Reyes wasn’t “that good” at UFC 310: “I overpredicted how good he was going to be”

Anthony Smith doesn’t think Dominick Reyes is that good despite losing to him via TKO at UFC 310.

Smith took on Reyes last Saturday in a prelim fight between two ranked light heavyweights. Smith was looking to get back into the win column, but he struggled right from the get-go. Reyes was to land some big power shots and eventually got a stoppage win in the second round.

Now, days after the loss, as Anthony Smith was reflecting on it, he realized Dominick Reyes isn’t all that good, but he also knows that means he isn’t as good as he once was.

"I got impatient…I needed to feel something other than what I've been feeling." Anthony Smith explains his mindset during his #UFC310 fight with Dominick Reyes Source: MMA Today w/@DinThomas & Anthony Smith pic.twitter.com/bwqUFw9enP — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 11, 2024

“I got impatient, just wanted something to f*****g happen, I just forced it…,” Smith said. “I just got impatient. Nothing was happening. He wasn’t engaging. I saw everything. That was the worst part, too, I was in there and I was like goddamn, you’re not that good. And then it hit me like f**k, maybe I’m not either. Maybe I’m not either anymore,” Smith said on Sirius XM.

“I’ve seen everything. The left hand wasn’t nearly as fast as I expected it to be,” Smith added. “I think I overpredicted how good he was going to be on his feet. He landed a shot here or there and then at some point where I was like f******g hit me or something. I need to f******g feel something. Give me something here.”

Smith ended up taking too much damage and the ref stepped in to stop the fight.