Francis Ngannou’s coach criticizes PFL’s lack of promotion for former UFC champ’s MMA return

The head coach of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes the PFL has overlooked one of the biggest aspects of his return to the cage.

Ngannou will face 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira in a pay-per-view main event on October 19th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After almost three full years away from MMA, Ngannou will make his long-awaited return to debut in the PFL SmartCage.

Ngannou vs. Ferreira is regarded as one of the most intriguing fights of 2024, especially given Ngannou’s long MMA hiatus. The fight puts two of the most powerful men in the world against each other for an event-exclusive belt.

The PFL has taken an unorthodox approach to some of its marketing tactics for the card. But, the league released an impressively produced trailer earlier this month.

Ngannou’s coach wishes the PFL emphasized what’s on the line on October 19th.