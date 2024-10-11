Francis Ngannou’s coach criticizes PFL’s lack of promotion for former UFC champ’s MMA return

By Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

The head coach of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes the PFL has overlooked one of the biggest aspects of his return to the cage.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

Ngannou will face 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira in a pay-per-view main event on October 19th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After almost three full years away from MMA, Ngannou will make his long-awaited return to debut in the PFL SmartCage.

Ngannou vs. Ferreira is regarded as one of the most intriguing fights of 2024, especially given Ngannou’s long MMA hiatus. The fight puts two of the most powerful men in the world against each other for an event-exclusive belt.

The PFL has taken an unorthodox approach to some of its marketing tactics for the card. But, the league released an impressively produced trailer earlier this month.

Ngannou’s coach wishes the PFL emphasized what’s on the line on October 19th.

Coach Eric Nicksick questions PFL’s promo of Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, coach Eric Nicksick questioned the PFL’s marketing strategy for Ngannou vs. Ferreira.

“Not only is it crazy…I always write down goals and all this stuff, and titles, just for me to see on my board every day and when I’m doing my work,” Nicksick said of Ngannou vs. Ferreira. “I literally forgot we were fighting for a title. We get another title fight? You think a five-rounder, everything else. That’s how much it hasn’t been promoted…

“We know it’s a title fight, in the back of my mind, but I had to reassure ‘We’re fighting for a title here!’…I want to hear that more rather than these two giants fighting. This is for the PFL title, this is huge. I just wish it was promoted a little bit better, too.”

The Ngannou vs. Ferreira-led card also features the returns of Johnny Eblen, Paul Hughes, and AJ McKee. While a heavyweight world title is on the line, Ngannou’s coach feels that should’ve been a major component of pre-fight promotion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira

Related

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou opens up on retirement plans ahead of PFL debut: "I would like to leave at the top of my game"

Josh Evanoff - October 10, 2024
Larissa Pacheco, Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Larissa Pacheco criticizes PFL for "Uncalled for" treatment of Kayla Harrison in recent fight promo

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Two-time PFL champion Larissa Pacheco didn’t appreciate the league’s treatment of Kayla Harrison in a questionably timed fight promo ahead of her return.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou accuses Dana White of lying over UFC vs. Boxing paydays: "Unless he was writing the check..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 9, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to Dana White’s claims that he would’ve made more money if he’d stayed with the promotion.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, Cedric Doumbe
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier dismisses PFL and Bellator, says UFC is the only place to earn "Superstardom"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the UFC is the only MMA promotion in which athletes truly have an opportunity to achieve a superstar fame level.

Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison reacts to PFL taking shots at her since UFC move: "I could say a lot..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison responded to the PFL’s promotion of her lone career defeat to market one of their biggest stars.

Donn Davis and Dana White

Donn Davis responds to Dana White, proposes $8 million bet involving Kayla Harrison: "Winner takes all"

Josh Evanoff - October 7, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Donn Davis continues one-sided feud with Kayla Harrison over PFL exit: "She ran!"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis still has issues with UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL reveals full fight card and price for ‘Battle of the Giants’ pay-per-view event

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2024

PFL has revealed the full fight card ahead of their blockbuster Battle of the Giants pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

WATCH | PFL releases Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira trailer ahead of pay-per-view clash

Josh Evanoff - October 1, 2024

The PFL has released a trailer to promote Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira.

Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL CEO confirms Jake Paul's MMA debut slated for 2025 following Mike Tyson fight: "It'll be a spectacle"

Josh Evanoff - September 30, 2024

PFL CEO Peter Murray has confirmed Jake Paul will fight in MMA after facing Mike Tyson.