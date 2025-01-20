Reinier de Ridder calls out big names following UFC 311 victory

UFC star Reinier de Ridder has called out a few big names following his sophomore triumph at UFC 311 last weekend.

So far, so good for Reinier de Ridder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. After picking up a win and a finish in his debut with the company, de Ridder turned right around and submitted Kevin Holland in the first round at UFC 311 last weekend. It was a statement win, to say the least, even if Holland put in a poor performance.

For those who watched de Ridder during his ONE Championship days, they knew he was always going to be a problem. He’s a legitimate threat to anyone in the middleweight division, and he’s starting to prove that on the big stage.

Now, it’s time for him to take on an even tougher test. In the eyes of de Ridder himself, that should come against someone much higher up the rankings.