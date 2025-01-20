Reinier de Ridder calls out big names following UFC 311 victory

By Harry Kettle - January 20, 2025

UFC star Reinier de Ridder has called out a few big names following his sophomore triumph at UFC 311 last weekend.

Reinier de Ridder

So far, so good for Reinier de Ridder in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. After picking up a win and a finish in his debut with the company, de Ridder turned right around and submitted Kevin Holland in the first round at UFC 311 last weekend. It was a statement win, to say the least, even if Holland put in a poor performance.

RELATED: UFC 311 Results: Reinier de Ridder stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

For those who watched de Ridder during his ONE Championship days, they knew he was always going to be a problem. He’s a legitimate threat to anyone in the middleweight division, and he’s starting to prove that on the big stage.

Now, it’s time for him to take on an even tougher test. In the eyes of de Ridder himself, that should come against someone much higher up the rankings.

de Ridder wants big next fight

“Khamzat and Whittaker, (I’d like to fight),” de Ridder told MMA Junkie after his win. “Khamzat will be cool for a grapplers matchup – would be cool for all that he’s done. Please – I hope they give me this. It would be amazing. I can be ready as soon as they are.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

He also suggested that he’d be interested in throwing down with the winner of the upcoming Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov fight. Either way, though, de Ridder seems to have a pretty bright future ahead of him.

How far do you expect to see Reinier de Ridder go in the UFC’s middleweight division? If he does wind up fighting for the title, how long will it take for him to get there? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

