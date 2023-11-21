Jiri Prochazka offers to welcome Khamzat Chimaev to light-heavyweight following Alex Pereira callout

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka would love to face Khamzat Chimaev if Alex Pereira doesn’t.

‘Borz’ took to social media earlier this week to call out Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return at UFC 295 opposite Jiri Prochazka. In the Madison Square Garden headliner earlier this month, the Brazilian scored a second-round knockout win, much to the chagrin of Khamzat Chimaev.

The Chechen was hoping to get a title shot opposite Sean Strickland, but ‘Tarzan’ was recently booked against Dricus du Plessis. With that in mind, Khamzat Chimaev has again called out Alex Pereira. While it seems like a century ago, the two were in talks for a bout earlier this year.

However, Khamzat Chimaev might find himself facing Jiri Prochakza instead. On X/Twitter, ‘Denisa’ responded to the Chechen’s callout of Alex Pereira. There, he made it clear that he would love to welcome the middleweight contender to light-heavyweight.

“I would like to welcome you to LHW division” – Jiri Prochazka wrote on social media today in a message directed at Chimaev.

While this fight isn’t exactly likely, a bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira is likely off the table as well. Despite the Chechen’s callouts, the Brazilian is likely to face Jamahal Hill next. ‘Sweet Dreams’ famously became champion in Jiri Prochazka’s absence, but later suffered an injury.

That being said, both Khamzat Chimaev and Jiri Prochazka remain unbooked as of now. While ‘Borz’ was supposed to receive a title shot against Sean Strickland, that shot later went to Dricus du Plessis. With that in mind, his middleweight future now seems in doubt.

What do you make of this potential fight? Do you want to see Jiri Prochazka vs. Khamzat Chimaev?