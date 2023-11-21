Jiri Prochazka offers to welcome Khamzat Chimaev to light-heavyweight following Alex Pereira callout

By Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka would love to face Khamzat Chimaev if Alex Pereira doesn’t.

Jiri Prochazka and Khamzat Chimaev

‘Borz’ took to social media earlier this week to call out Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ is fresh off his return at UFC 295 opposite Jiri Prochazka. In the Madison Square Garden headliner earlier this month, the Brazilian scored a second-round knockout win, much to the chagrin of Khamzat Chimaev.

The Chechen was hoping to get a title shot opposite Sean Strickland, but ‘Tarzan’ was recently booked against Dricus du Plessis. With that in mind, Khamzat Chimaev has again called out Alex Pereira. While it seems like a century ago, the two were in talks for a bout earlier this year.

However, Khamzat Chimaev might find himself facing Jiri Prochakza instead. On X/Twitter, ‘Denisa’ responded to the Chechen’s callout of Alex Pereira. There, he made it clear that he would love to welcome the middleweight contender to light-heavyweight.

RELATED: MICHAEL VENOM PAGE HINTS AT UFC SIGNING AFTER BELLATOR-PFL MERGER: “MOVING ON TO THE NEXT CHAPTER”

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

(via Zuffa LLC)

“I would like to welcome you to LHW division” – Jiri Prochazka wrote on social media today in a message directed at Chimaev.

While this fight isn’t exactly likely, a bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira is likely off the table as well. Despite the Chechen’s callouts, the Brazilian is likely to face Jamahal Hill next. ‘Sweet Dreams’ famously became champion in Jiri Prochazka’s absence, but later suffered an injury.

That being said, both Khamzat Chimaev and Jiri Prochazka remain unbooked as of now. While ‘Borz’ was supposed to receive a title shot against Sean Strickland, that shot later went to Dricus du Plessis. With that in mind, his middleweight future now seems in doubt.

What do you make of this potential fight? Do you want to see Jiri Prochazka vs. Khamzat Chimaev?

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan

Bobby Green explains why he has no interest in fighting "terrible f*****g fighter" Arman Tsarukyan

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023
Brendan Allen, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Middleweight rankings
UFC

Brendan Allen leapfrogs Khamzat Chimaev in latest UFC middleweight rankings update

Susan Cox - November 21, 2023

Brendan Allen has leapfrogged Khamzat Chimaev in the latest UFC middleweight rankings.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295, UFC
Tom Aspinall

Michael Bisping reacts after ESPN gives top spot to Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones in latest UFC heavyweight rankings

Susan Cox - November 21, 2023

Michael Bisping is reacting after ESPN gave top spot to Tom Aspinall over Jon Jones in latest UFC heavyweight rankings.

Conor McGregor
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley claims he knows the reason Conor McGregor won’t be coming back to UFC: “He’d get bodied”

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley doesn’t appear to be a big believer in Conor McGregor’s return to the sport.

Alex Pereira wins title
Khamzat Chimaev

MMA fans scoff at Khamzat Chimaev request for UFC title fight with Alex Pereira: “You couldn’t finish Usman”

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023

A parade of mixed martial arts fans have reacted negatively to the idea of Khamzat Chimaev challenging Alex Pereira.

Tony Ferguson

Bobby Green explains why he’s picking Tony Ferguson to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - November 21, 2023
Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

What's next for Brendan Allen and Paul Craig after UFC Vegas 82?

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 82, Brendan Allen took on Paul Craig in a battle between top-15 middleweights.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier again teases potential UFC 300 return: "Working on something"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier could be returning at a certain historic event in April.

Michael 'Venom' Page
UFC

Michael Venom Page hints at UFC signing after Bellator-PFL merger: "Moving on to the next chapter"

Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former Bellator title challenger Michael Venom Page continues to hint at a potential UFC signing.

Donn Davis and Dana White
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Dana White is "worried" about their promotion

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis thinks UFC CEO Dana White is worried about his promotion.