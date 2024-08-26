Jiri Prochazka has his sights set on UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis: “I’ll clear things up a bit there and take the belt”

Jiri Prochazka has made it known that he’d be interested in squaring off with UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

Jiri Prochazka

As we know, Jiri Prochazka is a pretty unique individual. The former UFC light heavyweight king has a unique style, from his actual fighting approach to how he trains and beyond. In a general sense, he also has a pretty fascinating personality. In the eyes of fans, he’s one of the most exciting competitors out there – especially in the heavier weight classes.

Alas, following a recent knockout defeat to Alex Pereira, he’s had to go back to the drawing board. He’s now lost twice to the man known as ‘Poatan’ and many wonder whether or not he’ll ever get another crack at the belt. Either way, though, you’d have to imagine he’ll continue to compete at the highest level for a few more years at least.

Recently, Prochazka filmed a video in which he reflected on his journey and where it will take him next. He also spoke about the UFC 305 main event, and he did so prior to it actually taking place.

Prochazka’s next mission

“If Adesanya wins, I’ll stay in the light heavyweight division, but if Du Plessis wins, I’ll follow him,” Prochazka said. “I’ll clear things up a bit there and take the belt. But I feel good and strong in the light heavyweight division, even though the guys there are a bit heavier. Almost all of them. So I have to say that I have no problem physically and strength-wise, or in any way, with clearing them out.”

“But it would certainly be a challenge for me to go for the belt in the 185lb division and then move up. But I’ll really let it flow and see how it unfolds.”

