Israel Adesanya feels amplified after recent visit to Nigeria: “Their flame inspired me”

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya has said that he feels amplified following his recent visit home to Nigeria.

Earlier this month, Israel Adesanya fell short in his attempt to defeat Dricus du Plessis. He was hoping to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion but instead, he fell short at the hands of the South African champion. It was a fun, competitive affair, with du Plessis eventually securing a submission triumph in the fourth round of the contest.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for ‘Stylebender’. He’s made it crystal clear that he doesn’t plan on retiring but in equal measure, there’s no clear path forward for him. He could take on a top contender, but he’s already beaten the majority of them that currently reside at 185 pounds.

Recently, Adesanya decided to return to his homeland of Nigeria. In the wake of his visit, he posted a heartfelt message to his people on social media.