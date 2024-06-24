Jiri Prochazka explains why he was “surprised” Alex Pereira accepted title fight on short notice at UFC 303

By Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Jiri Prochazka didn’t know if Alex Pereira would accept the rematch on short notice at UFC 303.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

After Conor McGregor was forced to withdraw from his UFC 303 main event fight against Michael Chandler, the UFC pivoted to make the rematch between Prochazka and Pereira for the light heavyweight title. The two took the fight on just two weeks’ notice which Prochazka says came with a pay bump, but he was surprised that Pereira decided to defend his belt on short notice.

“I was a little bit surprised by that, I can say yes. Because I don’t know what was the reason he said yes, if it’s money or something else, but communication with me from the UFC, they gave me some better, I don’t want to be concrete, but we negotiated about better money. So I don’t know how it was with Alex,” Jiri Prochazka said on The MMA Hour.

“But I didn’t know about the money or whatever when I accepted [the fight], so for me this is not so important because the main point is to get the title and to bring it back to the Czech Republic,” Prochazka added.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira fought back in November and it was the Brazilian who won by second-round knockout to win the vacant title. Although Prochazka lost the first fight, he has confidence he will be able to avenge the loss.

“I will win the fight. I will win the fight and I believe in that and I will do that, that’s all. I will not step into a fight where I don’t believe in that, in myself. I already accept that I will do everything and right now is the great chance to show that,” Prochazka said.

Prochazka enters his UFC 303 title fight against Alex Pereira as a +130 underdog, but he has confidence he will pull off the upset and reclaim his light heavyweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Roman Dolidze

Daniel Cormier on why Roman Dolidze is a “tougher matchup” for Anthony Smith at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024
Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

Jiří Procházka
UFC

Jiří Procházka on what he learned during recent 3-day isolation without light and food: "You become a friend to yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka underwent a three-day isolation without basic needs ahead of his Octagon return.

Kamaru Usman, Michael Page
Kamaru Usman

Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: "He's just sat at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 24, 2024

If Michael Page can get through Ian Garry at UFC 303 this Saturday, he wants Kamaru Usman next.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor's toe injury creates an "opportunity" for his UFC rivals

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pullout due to a toe injury provides new material for fighters to use against him.

Joe Rogan, UFC gloves

Joe Rogan gives less-than-glowing review of the new UFC gloves: "The fingers shouldn't come into play!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024
Ian Machado Garry and Conor McGregor
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry sends stern message to fans being critical of Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has sent a stern message to MMA fans who are criticizing Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 on Saturday.

UFC 303, Fight Card, Start Times, UFC
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - June 24, 2024

The UFC 303 ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times have been announced by the promotion.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk
UFC

Sergei Pavlovich issues statement following loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “This was very emotional and tough for me”

Susan Cox - June 24, 2024

Sergei Pavlovich has issued a statement following his loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan defends Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 due to toe injury

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has defended Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 due to a recent toe injury.