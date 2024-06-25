Ok Rae Yoon to headline ONE Fight Night 23 for interim lightweight world title

In a dramatic turn of events, Ok Rae Yoon and Alibeg Rasulov will now headline ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.

This premium live event airs in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, July 5.

Initially, fans were eagerly anticipating a showdown between Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen for the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

However, Buntan suffered an injury and ONE shelved the fight for now.

The stakes have been raised for the card’s new marquee matchup. Ok and Rasulov will now collide for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Championship.

For Ok, this fight marks a crucial opportunity to reclaim the glory he once held.

The hard-hitting South Korean ascended to the top of the division by dethroning Christian Lee in September 2021. This victory came on the heels of remarkable wins over legends like Eddie Alvarez and Marat Gafurov.

However, his reign was short-lived as he succumbed to Lee in their rematch nearly a year later via a second-round TKO.

Undeterred, Ok bounced back in style with a decisive win over Lowen Tynanes, cementing his position as the top contender.