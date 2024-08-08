Ben Askren can’t understand why Conor McGregor hates Khabib Nurmagomedov so much

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has questioned why Conor McGregor has such a passionate hatred for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It’s been almost six years since Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor. On that famous night at UFC 229, the star from Dagestan put a real beating on the Irishman from beginning to end – outside of a flurry from Conor in the middle of the bout.

Many always felt as if they’d have a rematch one day. Alas, it never quite came to fruition, with Khabib opting to retire instead. As for McGregor, he’s expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year. Unfortunately, though, that has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Conor has continued to berate his former foe on social media for years now. So, it makes sense that the aforementioned Askren isn’t quite sure why the former two-weight world champion still holds such a grudge in the present day.