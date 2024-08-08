Ben Askren can’t understand why Conor McGregor hates Khabib Nurmagomedov so much

By Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren has questioned why Conor McGregor has such a passionate hatred for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

It’s been almost six years since Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor. On that famous night at UFC 229, the star from Dagestan put a real beating on the Irishman from beginning to end – outside of a flurry from Conor in the middle of the bout.

RELATED: Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov fled his country after terrorists from his gym committed an act of terror

Many always felt as if they’d have a rematch one day. Alas, it never quite came to fruition, with Khabib opting to retire instead. As for McGregor, he’s expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year. Unfortunately, though, that has yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

Conor has continued to berate his former foe on social media for years now. So, it makes sense that the aforementioned Askren isn’t quite sure why the former two-weight world champion still holds such a grudge in the present day.

Askren’s McGregor confusion

“Why does he hate Khabib so much? I mean, Donald Trump just goes off the cuff and says Khabib’s his favorite fighter, which is hilarious. I figured honestly, it would be like a Conor Mcgregor—a showy flashman that has some fancy knockouts.”

“I don’t know, why does he hate Khabib so much? I know you got your a** beat, Conor, but let it go. He said, ‘Trump’s going to lose the election because of it’.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

If you were to make a prediction, do you believe that Conor McGregor will compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship this year? If not, do you expect him to officially retire at some point in the next few years? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ben Askren Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

