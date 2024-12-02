Jim Miller not a fan of Donald Cerrone’s comeback plans following admitted steroid use: ‘I’m not super into it’

Jim Miller isn’t keen on the idea of Donald Cerrone returning to MMA competition after cycling off steroids. “Cowboy’s” comeback plan has been a hot topic within the MMA community. Cerrone initially retired back in 2022 after being submitted by Miller. More recently, the former UFC title challenger posted a video on social media revealing his plans to fight again. He also revealed that he’ll need to get off the juice in order to be eligible to compete. It’s Cerrone’s admitted steroid use while away from the sport that has gotten many raising eyebrows. RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER ADMITS HE’S AGAINST THE “LOOPHOLE” OF DONALD CERRONE’S POTENTIAL COMEBACK

Jim Miller Opposed to Donald Cerrone’s “Steroid Vacation”

Speaking to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Jim Miller said that he isn’t gung-ho over the idea that Donald Cerrone could be making his return after a time period of using performance enhancers.

“I have a tough time telling other grown men what to do,” Miller told MMA Fighting. “I don’t really believe in it. But the fact that he was very, very open with his use of performance enhancers and the way the majority of his last fights went. He got knocked out quite a few times and that’s not healing from going on a little [testosterone replacement therapy] or whatever. I’m not super into it, to be 100 percent honest.”

With that said, Miller won’t exactly protest Cerrone’s return plan if that’s what “Cowboy” wants to do.

“It’s not my call,” Miller said. “It’s up to him and his team and if they want him to get punched in the head again, do your thing. I’m not a very big fan of the whole steroid vacation thing. What are we doing? But he’s going to do what he wants to do.”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has also expressed concern over Cerrone possibly using the “loophole” of taking PEDs and then cycling off before fighting again. If “Cowboy” does return, it may not be in the UFC, however. UFC CEO Dana White has already shared that he doesn’t like the idea of Cerrone fighting again.