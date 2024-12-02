Kamaru Usman goes off on fans claiming he ducked Shavkat Rakhmonov: ‘Shut your mouth’

Kamaru Usman is not happy with those saying he ducked a UFC 310 matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Kamaru Usman

This Saturday night, Rakhmonov will share the Octagon with Ian Machado Garry. “Nomad” was initially scheduled to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Plans changed when the 170-pound title holder suffered a foot infection.

Before Garry was announced as Rakhmonov’s new opponent, Usman’s name swirled around as a possible option. “The Nigerian Nightmare” admitted that he preferred to have more time to properly prepare for someone the caliber of Rakhmonov.

This has led to ducking accusations from some fans, and Usman has fired back.

Kamaru Usman Shuts Down Fans Crying ‘Duck’

During a recent edition of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Kamaru Usman had a strong message to those who actually think he ducked Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“I’m seeing online people go, ‘Oh, you scared? You ducked him?’ Like, what? This is the same sentiment that I feel like people are doing to Jon Jones. When people were your fans or fans of a fighter don’t get their desired wish that they want, ‘That’s the fight I want,’ then it’s like, ‘Oh, no, that guy must be scared because he didn’t take the fight.’ Like guys, shut up.

“We step in there each and every time. I have 22 or 25 fights, but everyone, ‘Oh, he’s scared?’ Yeah, okay, world champion and defending belts time and time again. ‘Oh, he’s scared,’ yeah, shut up. Just ’cause you didn’t get what you wanted. Guess what? It’s like your mom telling you, ‘No, you can’t have that toy today.’ So, shut your mouth.”

Usman hasn’t competed since October 2023. “The Nigerian Nightmare” turns 38 in May 2025 and many are wondering how much he’ll have left in the tank by the time he fights again. Usman hasn’t emerged victorious in a pro MMA fight since late 2021. He’s currently on a three-fight skid.

