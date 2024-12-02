Ciryl Gane opens up on infamous UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones: ‘I don’t recognize myself there’

By Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Ciryl Gane has taken a moment to reflect on his infamous title fight with Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Ciryl Gane

Back in March 2023, Gane and Jones fought for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. This one was a quick wipeout in favor of “Bones,” who secured a first-round submission finish. The takedown and the choke looked almost too easy, even for one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Gane could barely stand to reflect on how things played out given that he feels he wasn’t himself on fight night.

RELATED: WATCH | UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CIRYL GANE RECEIVES RAUCOUS OVATION DURING APPEARANCE AT 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

Ciryl Gane Doesn’t Recognize Himself Looking Back at Loss to Jon Jones

During the UFC 310 Countdown Show, Ciryl Gane discussed losing as quickly and decisively as he did against Jon Jones. It’s clear that “Bon Gamin” felt he had an off night to say the least (via MMAJunkie).

“When I look back at it, it was obvious that I was not there,” Gane said in French on “UFC 310 Countdown.” “It represented exactly how I felt on the day of the fight. It was a total misunderstanding of what was happening.

“I don’t recognize myself there. It’s something I’ve never done in my life. I’ve never fought that way before. My distance management, my movement, the alertness that I love to show – I had none of that.”

Gane was able to rebound from the Jones fight in September 2023 when he took on Serghei Spivac. Gane scored a second-round TKO victory in front of his home country fans in France.

Fast forward to late 2024 and Gane will find himself inside the Octagon again. This time, he’ll take on Alexander Volkov in a rematch. Back in 2021, Gane defeated Volkov via unanimous decision. We’ll find out if things change the second go-round at UFC 310 on December 7th.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ciryl Gane UFC

Related

Jim Miller Donald Cerrone

Jim Miller not a fan of Donald Cerrone's comeback plans following admitted steroid use: 'I'm not super into it'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024
Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman goes off on fans claiming he ducked Shavkat Rakhmonov: 'Shut your mouth'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Kamaru Usman is not happy with those saying he ducked a UFC 310 matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Kai Asakura, UFC 310, Mikuru Asakura, Alexandre Pantoja, MMA
Kai Asakura

UFC 310 title challenger had first fight against his own brother: “He was really trying to kill me”

BJ Penn Staff - December 1, 2024

Technically speaking, UFC 310 headliner Kai Asakura had his first fight in 2012, when he submitted Tomoya Suzuki. If you ask the man himself, however, he’ll tell you his first fight came earlier than that, when he took on his own brother, Mikuru.

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Joaquin Buckley

Surging UFC contender makes shocking prediction for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

One top UFC welterweight contender believes Ian Machado Garry will get the job done against Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Kayla Harrison
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison won't be calling out Amanda Nunes just yet: 'I have great respect for everything she’s accomplished'

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Kayla Harrison won’t be calling for a showdown with Amanda Nunes just yet.

Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal names potential opponents following UFC 309 win over Paul Craig: 'They all pose interesting threats'

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

Alexandre Pantoja shuts down bantamweight move ahead of UFC 310 title defense against Kai Asakura

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Alexandre Pantoja isn’t thinking about a move to the bantamweight division at the moment.

Conor McGregor
Matt Brown

UFC can't salvage Conor McGregor's image following sexual assault verdict, says MMA legend

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Conor McGregor has found himself in hot water, and the UFC may not be able to pull him out of it.

Jon Jones UFC crowd
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen believes UFC will give Jon Jones two options for his fighting future and Alex Pereira isn't one of them

Fernando Quiles - December 1, 2024

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe the UFC is without leverage when it comes to Jon Jones’ future.

Kai Asakura
UFC

Kai Asakura thinks UFC benefits if he defeats Alexandre Pantoja in UFC 310 title fight: 'I'm here to make it exciting'

Fernando Quiles - November 29, 2024

Kai Asakura believes capturing UFC gold would be best for business.