Ciryl Gane opens up on infamous UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones: ‘I don’t recognize myself there’

Ciryl Gane Doesn’t Recognize Himself Looking Back at Loss to Jon Jones

During the UFC 310 Countdown Show, Ciryl Gane discussed losing as quickly and decisively as he did against Jon Jones. It’s clear that “Bon Gamin” felt he had an off night to say the least (via MMAJunkie).

“When I look back at it, it was obvious that I was not there,” Gane said in French on “UFC 310 Countdown.” “It represented exactly how I felt on the day of the fight. It was a total misunderstanding of what was happening.

“I don’t recognize myself there. It’s something I’ve never done in my life. I’ve never fought that way before. My distance management, my movement, the alertness that I love to show – I had none of that.”

Gane was able to rebound from the Jones fight in September 2023 when he took on Serghei Spivac. Gane scored a second-round TKO victory in front of his home country fans in France.

Fast forward to late 2024 and Gane will find himself inside the Octagon again. This time, he’ll take on Alexander Volkov in a rematch. Back in 2021, Gane defeated Volkov via unanimous decision. We’ll find out if things change the second go-round at UFC 310 on December 7th.