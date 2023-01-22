Tyson Fury asks Francis Ngannou if he wants “big boy money,” suggests Mike Tyson officiates potential match

Current WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury still wants to mix it up with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou is now a free agent after failing to come to terms on a new deal with the UFC. “The Predator” recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” and said he’s leaning more towards having a boxing match for his first post-UFC bout. He also said he’s fine with Fury’s suggestion for four-ounce gloves.

Tyson Fury recently spoke to Radio Rahim and said he’s prepared to do battle with Ngannou. He also laid out the rules of the bout and suggested Mike Tyson serves as the referee (via MMAFighting).

“Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out of contract with the UFC,” Fury said when speaking to Radio Rahim. “You want to earn some big boy money? Come see ‘The Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet.

“Let’s kick it up spicy, in a cage, four-ounce gloves under Queensbury [rules] and let’s have a badass referee like ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. Did I just sell that to the world?”

“The Gypsy King” went on to say that if he can’t get a big heavyweight fight against Oleksandr Usyk, he’ll turn his attention to Ngannou next.

“If the contract doesn’t get signed with Usyk next for the fight of the century in boxing then we’ll do the Ngannou fight,” Fury teased. “Whether it’s going to be in Las Vegas or Wembley [Stadium], who will know — we will know quite soon I think.

“Because if these fellas don’t start coming up and signing the contract for the fight of the century then we’re moving on to greener pastures.”