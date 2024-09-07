Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor McGregor after BKFC victory

Following his victory over Bobby Taylor at BKFC 65, Jeremy Stephens has responded to Conor McGregor’s challenge.

For so many years now, Jeremy Stephens has been recognized as a true warrior both in the cage and the ring. However, some of you may remember that once upon a time, he was best known for something else. That was because he was involved in the famous “who the f**k is that guy” interaction alongside Conor McGregor.

Ever since then, fans haven’t let him forget about that moment. The two never did square off inside the Octagon, but there have always been a few jabs back and forth over the years. Now, McGregor is one of the owners of BKFC, with Stephens competing for the promotion. Last night, he picked up a gutsy win over Bobby Taylor.

After McGregor suggested the two could fight in bare-knuckle one day, Stephens was all too happy to respond in his post-fight interview.