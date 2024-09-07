Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor McGregor after BKFC victory

By Harry Kettle - September 7, 2024

Following his victory over Bobby Taylor at BKFC 65, Jeremy Stephens has responded to Conor McGregor’s challenge.

Jeremy Stephens, Conor McGregor

For so many years now, Jeremy Stephens has been recognized as a true warrior both in the cage and the ring. However, some of you may remember that once upon a time, he was best known for something else. That was because he was involved in the famous “who the f**k is that guy” interaction alongside Conor McGregor.

RELATED: Conor McGregor teases “exciting” future BKFC fight with ‘Who the fook is that guy’ Jeremy Stephens

Ever since then, fans haven’t let him forget about that moment. The two never did square off inside the Octagon, but there have always been a few jabs back and forth over the years. Now, McGregor is one of the owners of BKFC, with Stephens competing for the promotion. Last night, he picked up a gutsy win over Bobby Taylor.

After McGregor suggested the two could fight in bare-knuckle one day, Stephens was all too happy to respond in his post-fight interview.

Stephens responds to McGregor

“Utah, you guys are some great f***ing fans, man. Hey, David Feldman said this is gonna be a staple here, I would love to continue fighting here, and f*** Conor McGregor! Who wouldn’t love to beat up their f***ing boss, baby. I’m living the dream!”

In terms of how likely it is that Conor McGregor and Jeremy Stephens will actually square off, we’re not sure of the answer to that one. Still, even the idea of it is enough to get fans thinking about tuning in to BKFC.

Do you believe there is a chance we will see Jeremy Stephens and Conor McGregor battle it out in BKFC? If so, who would you back to pick up the win? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

BKFC Conor McGregor Jeremy Stephens

