Gunnar Nelson opens up on relationship with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC London return: “I haven’t met him in years”

By Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Gunnar Nelson has offered an update on his relationship with teammate Conor McGregor.

Gunnar Nelson, Conor McGregor

‘Gunni’ is slowly, but surely rising up the UFC welterweight division. Gunnar Nelson was last seen in the cage in early 2023, for a clash with the ever-entertaining Bryan Barberena in London. There, the grappler submitted ‘Bam Bam’ inside of a round, his second victory in a row. Nelson is set to return to the octagon this Saturday in the U.K., where he will look to move his winning streak to three against Kevin Holland.

For his part, ‘Trailblazer’ will enter the bout riding a two-fight losing streak, last suffering a loss to Reinier de Ridder in January. Ahead of his UFC London return, Gunnar Nelson appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his bout against Holland. During the interview, the 36-year-old was asked about his preparation for his return and the possibility of training with Conor McGregor. For his part, ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

While many doubt Conor McGregor will compete again, UFC CEO Dana White has stated that he will return to the octagon in the fall. However, if ‘The Notorious’ fights again, he certainly isn’t training right now. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Gunnar Nelson revealed that he’s not seen his teammate in person in literal years. While ‘Gunni’ still texts with the former champion, he hasn’t personally trained with him in a long time.

RELATED: CHARLES OLIVEIRA GETS BRUTALLY HONEST ON CONOR MCGREGOR’S UFC RETURN AFTER WHITE HOUSE VISIT: “HE’S NOT GOING TO FIGHT AGAIN”

Gunnar Nelson opens up on relationship with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC London return

“No, [he hasn’t been around in this training camp]. I haven’t trained with Conor [McGregor] in a long, long time.” Gunnar Nelson stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today, days out from his UFC London return. “We keep in touch sometimes on Instagram and stuff like that. Yeah, but I haven’t met him in a good while, years. I guess just life [has gotten in the way], you know?”

He concluded, “He’s very busy doing his thing. I’m doing my thing, and yeah. I think it’s just life.”

Gunnar Nelson’s comments about Conor McGregor come at a very hectic time for the Irishman. Earlier this week, ‘The Notorious’ was seen meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at The White House, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The meeting comes as McGregor continues to tease his own entry into the political world in his home country of Ireland.

What do you make of these comments about Conor McGregor? Are you excited for Gunnar Nelson’s return at UFC London on Saturday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Gunnar Nelson UFC

Related

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano becomes the latest to blast the UFC Apex following recent event: "Apex cards must stop!"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025
Iganacio Bahamondes and Jalin Turner UFC 313
UFC

Jalin Turner doubles down on his decision to retire at UFC 313: "I'm still feeling the same way"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Jalin Turner has no intention of ever fighting again.

Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira gets brutally honest on Conor McGregor's UFC return after White House visit: "He's not going to fight again"

Josh Evanoff - March 18, 2025

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor won’t fight in the UFC again.

Gunnar Nelson
UFC

Gunnar Nelson explains why he hasn't fought in two years ahead of return at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 18, 2025

Gunnar Nelson will be ending a two-year-long layoff when he takes on Kevin Holland on the main card of UFC London on Saturday.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski makes prediction for possible Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight

BJ Penn Staff - March 18, 2025

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria are two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC right now, and there is only one man who has fought them both: Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev

UFC legend explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria would be an 'insult'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025
Ian Machado Garry
Jack Della Maddalena

Ian Machado Garry was 'livid' over not receiving UFC 315 title fight against Belal Muhammad

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025

Ian Machado Garry believes he should’ve been called upon for a UFC welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad.

Michael Chandler, Paddy Pimblett
Michael Chandler

Former UFC champion warns Paddy Pimblett of Michael Chandler's KO threat ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 18, 2025

One ex-UFC titleholder has given his take on the dangers that Michael Chandler presents to Paddy Pimblett.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira issues a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of lightweight move

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Ilia Topuria ahead of the latter’s move up to 155 pounds.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards doesn't think the UFC world title looks right on Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - March 18, 2025

UFC star Leon Edwards has stated that he doesn’t think the UFC welterweight championship looks right on his old rival Belal Muhammad.