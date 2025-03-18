Gunnar Nelson opens up on relationship with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC London return: “I haven’t met him in years”

UFC welterweight contender Gunnar Nelson has offered an update on his relationship with teammate Conor McGregor.

‘Gunni’ is slowly, but surely rising up the UFC welterweight division. Gunnar Nelson was last seen in the cage in early 2023, for a clash with the ever-entertaining Bryan Barberena in London. There, the grappler submitted ‘Bam Bam’ inside of a round, his second victory in a row. Nelson is set to return to the octagon this Saturday in the U.K., where he will look to move his winning streak to three against Kevin Holland.

For his part, ‘Trailblazer’ will enter the bout riding a two-fight losing streak, last suffering a loss to Reinier de Ridder in January. Ahead of his UFC London return, Gunnar Nelson appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his bout against Holland. During the interview, the 36-year-old was asked about his preparation for his return and the possibility of training with Conor McGregor. For his part, ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

While many doubt Conor McGregor will compete again, UFC CEO Dana White has stated that he will return to the octagon in the fall. However, if ‘The Notorious’ fights again, he certainly isn’t training right now. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Gunnar Nelson revealed that he’s not seen his teammate in person in literal years. While ‘Gunni’ still texts with the former champion, he hasn’t personally trained with him in a long time.

Gunnar Nelson opens up on relationship with Conor McGregor ahead of UFC London return

“No, [he hasn’t been around in this training camp]. I haven’t trained with Conor [McGregor] in a long, long time.” Gunnar Nelson stated to Ariel Helwani earlier today, days out from his UFC London return. “We keep in touch sometimes on Instagram and stuff like that. Yeah, but I haven’t met him in a good while, years. I guess just life [has gotten in the way], you know?”

He concluded, “He’s very busy doing his thing. I’m doing my thing, and yeah. I think it’s just life.”

Gunnar Nelson’s comments about Conor McGregor come at a very hectic time for the Irishman. Earlier this week, ‘The Notorious’ was seen meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at The White House, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The meeting comes as McGregor continues to tease his own entry into the political world in his home country of Ireland.

What do you make of these comments about Conor McGregor? Are you excited for Gunnar Nelson’s return at UFC London on Saturday?