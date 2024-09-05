Valentina Shevchenko reacts to former Muay Thai rival Wang Cong’s warning following UFC debut win

By Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reacted humorously to Wang Cong’s callout following a successful promotional debut last month.

Valentina Shevchenko, Wang Cong

Shevchenko will face UFC flyweight titleholder Alexa Grasso in the UFC 306 co-main event. Their trilogy is the first in UFC women’s flyweight history and features two of the greatest female fighters on the planet.

Shevchenko’s next UFC fight comes just weeks after her former Muay Thai rival, Cong, earned a viral knockout in her UFC debut. She finished Victoria Leonardo in just over a minute after earning a shot in the promotion via Road to UFC.

After the win, Cong took a shot at Shevchenko and called her out for a future UFC fight. She questioned Shevchenko’s striking credentials and promoted her chances in an MMA rematch.

It didn’t take long for Shevchenko to respond to some of Cong’s comments.

Valentina Shevchenko reacts to Wang Cong’s callout

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie‘s Mike Bohn, Shevchenko responded to Cong’s callout.

“That was so funny,” Shevchenko said of Cong. “The promotion that we fought, was in China. And if you would’ve seen the judges back there in China, in that promotion, the judge of [Shevchenko vs. Grasso 2] would be an angel. To win in that promotion, you have to not only knock out your opponent, you have to make sure that she’ll lay down…

“All Muay Thai fighters who fought in China back then would say the same thing. Even after the fight, I posted a video of our fight on YouTube, and it was a crazy amount of comments saying ‘What are the judges looking at? Are they there?’. But then the organization filed a claim against that video because of privacy…it’s very hard to [praise] when it’s your first fight against an opponent [I’ve never heard of her]. Let’s see what she’s going to claim and if she’ll have the same power against Top 10 opponents. Let’s see what’s happening!”

Cong is now 6-0 in her career and could potentially earn a spot in the Top 15 with a few more wins. She defeated Shevchenko by unanimous decision at Kunlun Fight 33 in 2015.

While a future rematch between Cong and Shevchenko isn’t out of the question, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. In the meantime, Shevchenko is focused on revenge against Grasso as Cong continues her rise.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Related

Casey Kenney

Former UFC fighter Casey Kenney released on bond after pleading not guilty to kidnapping and assault charges

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2024
Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko responds to Alexa Grasso's claims that their relationship is in a "weird place"

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has responded to Alexa Grasso’s recent remarks about their relationship ahead of their UFC 306 trilogy.

Dana White
UFC

Illegal streaming platform rips UFC's Dana White after recent threats: "Pay the fighters more!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

A top pirate streaming service has issued a series of responses to UFC CEO Dana White’s remarks about potentially taking legal action against streaming platforms.

Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad
UFC

Sean Brady blasts MMA fans for criticizing his loss to Belal Muhammad: "I guess I got fraud checked by the UFC champion"

Cole Shelton - September 4, 2024

Sean Brady has blasted MMA fans over their takes on his loss to Belal Muhammad in 2022.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier shoots down rumored fight against Colby Covington: "He'll never make money with me"

Josh Evanoff - September 4, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will seemingly never fight Colby Covington.

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad trolls Conor McGregor ahead of NFL season kickoff: "Don't let it distract you..."

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024
Michael Bisping, Alex Pereira
Dricus du Plessis

Michael Bisping details why he's against Alex Pereira's potential return to middleweight

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is vehemently against Alex Pereira potentially returning to middleweight for a shot at titleholder Dricus du Plessis.

Belal Muhammad, Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Belal Muhammad challenges Demetrious Johnson to a 'Pick off' ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is doubling down on his harsh critiques of Demetrious Johnson’s MMA analysis and opinions.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Matt Brown

Matt Brown dismisses idea that Jon Jones' legacy would be tarnished if he doesn't fight Tom Aspinall

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2024

Matt Brown is dismissive of the idea that the legacy of Jon Jones would take a hit if he never fights Tom Aspinall.

Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Belal Muhammad questions if Gilbert Burns has desire to make UFC title run: "Is he still motivated in there?"

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2024

Belal Muhammad wonders just how motivated Gilbert Burns is coming off back-to-back losses.