Michael Bisping mocks NBA’s James Johnson after Jon Jones callout: “Out of his mind”

By Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes James Johnson is out of his mind for his comments about Jon Jones.

Michael Bisping and James Johnson

‘Bones’ is currently slated to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 295 in November. There, Jon Jones will look to make his first heavyweight title defense against former champion Stipe Miocic. However, in the event that the Ohio native falls out of the fight, they could just call James Johnson.

Obviously, the former Miami Heat power forward has always been regarded as one of basketball’s tougher men. James Johnson has a black belt in Karate and has reportedly fought in MMA as well as kickboxing. Earlier this month, he opined that he could beat Jon Jones in an MMA fight, much to the chagrin of Michael Bisping.

Shortly thereafter, ‘The Count’ discussed James Johnson vs. Jon Jones during a recent video on his YouTube channel. There, Michael Bisping laughed off the basketball player’s comments. Furthermore, he took aim at the NBA star’s self-claimed 7-0 record in MMA. As of now, there’s no documented history of the bouts.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC TELLS FANS THEY ARE GOING TO “WASTE A LOT OF MONEY” IF THEY BET ON JON JONES TO BEAT HIM AT UFC 295

Michael Bisping

“He’s a big man, athlete, competitive drive, and I’m sure from what he says he can fight,” Michael Bisping reacted to James Johnson’s comments about fighting Jon Jones. “Apparently he’s got a second-degree black belt in martial arts…Sports Illustrated did an article on this and said he wants to ‘try his hand at beating Jon Jones, he’ll have to fight professionally in mixed martial arts’…all of his bouts are mysteriously not credited anyway outside of these interviews.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I took a look at Tapology, and they register all fights. You don’t have to be an NBA player…There’s none that are 6’8″, there’s none that are basketball players. This guy is out of his mind. I’m sure he’s a lovely guy…but it is so hilarious, that it’s like me saying ‘if I was a foot taller, listen give me a year, I will learn how to play basketball even though I have only one eye and no depth perception whatsoever’.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? What do you make of James Johnson’s comments about Jon Jones?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jon Jones Michael Bisping UFC

