What’s next for Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 75?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, top-five middleweights collided as Marvin Vettori took on Jared Cannonier.

Vettori entered the fight coming off a decision win over Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 back in March which got him back into the win column after he lost to Robert Whittaker. Cannonier, meanwhile, was coming off a main event decision win over Sean Strickland back in December.

Ultimately, it was Cannonier who dominated Vettori for all five rounds and nearly finished the Italian on numerous occasions. It was arguably the best win of Cannonier’s career, while Vettori will be back to the drawing board. Now, after UFC Vegas 75, here is what I think should be next for both Cannonier and Vettori.