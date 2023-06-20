What’s next for Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 75?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 75, top-five middleweights collided as Marvin Vettori took on Jared Cannonier.
Vettori entered the fight coming off a decision win over Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 back in March which got him back into the win column after he lost to Robert Whittaker. Cannonier, meanwhile, was coming off a main event decision win over Sean Strickland back in December.
Ultimately, it was Cannonier who dominated Vettori for all five rounds and nearly finished the Italian on numerous occasions. It was arguably the best win of Cannonier’s career, while Vettori will be back to the drawing board. Now, after UFC Vegas 75, here is what I think should be next for both Cannonier and Vettori.
Jared Cannonier
Jared Cannonier was the betting underdog and many thought if the fight went the distance, it would be Vettorit winning. Yet, outside of getting rocked in the first minute, Cannonier dominated the entire fight and was close to scoring a TKO win in the second round as he had Vettori badly hurt.
With the win, Cannonier is right back into the title picture and his next fight could be for the belt. Israel Adesanya is expected to fight in September in Australia and if the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis isn’t ready for that quick turnaround, Cannonier should slide in.
However, if they are ready, a logical next fight is Cannonier vs. Khamzat Chimaev with the winner getting the next title shot.
Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori is now 2-3 in his last five with losses to Adesanya for the belt, Whittaker, and now Cannonier. The loss to Cannonier likely ended his time as a title contender for the time being as the Italian will need to fight behind him and string together multiple wins in a row.
After UFC Vegas 75, Vettori will need some time off to heal, as there is a chance he doesn’t fight again this year. But, if he does decide to return later this year, a logical next fight is to face the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov as the winner will deserve a top-five opponent.
