WUFC? Sean O’Malley thinks a UFC segregation would be interesting: “Would it last?”

By Harry Kettle - June 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley has proposed testing the waters by separating the men’s and women’s fights in the UFC.

Sean O'Malley

Ten years ago, the first female fight in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship took place. Ever since then, we’ve seen women compete and thrive across four different weight classes. From Amanda Nunes to Rose Namajunas and beyond, the best of the best have fought in the UFC.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, is a top contender in the bantamweight division. Later this summer, he’ll challenge Aljamain Sterling for the world title.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY NAMES THE OPPONENT HE WOULD LIKE TO SEE CONOR MCGREGOR FIGHT IF MICHAEL CHANDLER BOUT FALLS THROUGH

‘Suga’ has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion. In addition to his fighting ability, his personality is one of the reasons why he’s become so popular with the fans.

During a recent podcast, O’Malley made a pretty interesting suggestion.

“What if there was a ‘WUFC?’” O’Malley said. “What if they had their own program? Would it last? Would they be able to sell pay-per-views, would it sell out arenas? It’s still the UFC, it’s still Dana, it’s still the UFC pushing these fights and promoting them … would it last?

“We’re not saying they’re not good. We’re talking from a pure entertainment point of view. Look at the WNBA, look at the NBA. There is a few girls fights that are very entertaining. There is a few. I think you should buy every f—king pay-per-view the girls fight on if you support them that much.

O’Malley’s big idea

“WNBA, ‘WUFC,’ I’d like it. I think it’d be interesting,” he concluded. “We’re not talking skill. They’re very, very skilled. I’m talking from a pure entertainment perspective. Like, ‘I can’t f—king wait for this fight.’”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori

What's next for Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori after UFC Vegas 75?

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023
Henry Cejudo, Marlon Vera UFC 292
Marlon Vera

Henry Cejudo set to return at UFC 292 in Boston against Marlon Vera

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Henry Cejudo will be looking to return to the win column in August.

Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori releases statement following decision loss to Jared Cannonier

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Marvin Vettori has released a statement following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75.

Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev reveals UFC rejected an offer to return in the summer: "Everything turned upside down"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will have to wait until the promotion’s trip to Abu Dhabi to fight.

Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen responds to "haters" telling him Umar Nurmagomedov is going to smash him: "I'm a beast"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has explained why he decided to fight Umar Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev downplays Charles Oliveira's chances in rematch: "I don't think he can do anything"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023
Erin Blanchfield
UFC

Erin Blanchfield confirms interest in vacant UFC bantamweight title fight: "I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division"

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield isn’t opposed to moving up in weight for a shot at gold.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev requests the UFC book him for upcoming fight card in Paris: “Let me smash somebody”

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev insists he wants to get back inside the Octagon imminently.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC, Conversation
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley names the opponent he would like to see Conor McGregor fight if Michael Chandler bout falls through

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

Sean O’Malley has revealed who he would like to see Conor McGregor take on if he doesn’t battle Michael Chandler in his next outing.

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should not be talking about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski: “He’s too small”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why Henry Cejudo should not consider fighting UFC featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.