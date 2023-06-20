WUFC? Sean O’Malley thinks a UFC segregation would be interesting: “Would it last?”

Sean O’Malley has proposed testing the waters by separating the men’s and women’s fights in the UFC.

Ten years ago, the first female fight in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship took place. Ever since then, we’ve seen women compete and thrive across four different weight classes. From Amanda Nunes to Rose Namajunas and beyond, the best of the best have fought in the UFC.

Sean O’Malley, meanwhile, is a top contender in the bantamweight division. Later this summer, he’ll challenge Aljamain Sterling for the world title.

‘Suga’ has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion. In addition to his fighting ability, his personality is one of the reasons why he’s become so popular with the fans.

During a recent podcast, O’Malley made a pretty interesting suggestion.

“What if there was a ‘WUFC?’” O’Malley said. “What if they had their own program? Would it last? Would they be able to sell pay-per-views, would it sell out arenas? It’s still the UFC, it’s still Dana, it’s still the UFC pushing these fights and promoting them … would it last?

“We’re not saying they’re not good. We’re talking from a pure entertainment point of view. Look at the WNBA, look at the NBA. There is a few girls fights that are very entertaining. There is a few. I think you should buy every f—king pay-per-view the girls fight on if you support them that much.