UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier set to return on December 2 against Roman Dolidze

When Jared Cannonier said he only wanted fights that would get him closer to another UFC title shot, Roman Dolidze isn’t the first opponent that came to mind.

Nevertheless, Cannonier has been booked to fight Roman Dolidze on a UFC Fight Night card scheduled for December 2. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was the first to break the news.

The report came as a surprise to many. After all, it wasn’t long ago when Cannonier got chippy with a media member over the thought of fighting Khamzat Chimaev next because he didn’t feel the bout would get him closer to a title shot. Beating someone with the hype of Chimaev certainly seems like a bigger deal than getting past Dolidze, given that it’ll likely take just one more win for “Borz” to shoot up the middleweight rankings.

Since failing to capture the UFC middleweight title from Israel Adesanya back in July 2022, Cannonier has put together two straight wins. He nabbed a split decision victory over current middleweight champion Sean Strickland, and a unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori. Dolidze’s last bout was a loss to Vettori.