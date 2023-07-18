Jan Blachowicz plans to “catch” Alex Pereira’s arrow on his “shield” at UFC 291: “Cut it with my sword and cut his head off”

By Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Jan Blachowicz is planning to ‘catch’ Alex Pereira’s arrow on his ‘shield’ at UFC 291.

Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz, UFC 291, UFC

UFC 291 takes place on Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The co-main light heavyweight match-up will feature Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) vs. Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA).

Blachowicz, 40, last fought in December of 2022 at UFC 282 where the result was a draw between himself and Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA).

Pereira, 36, is coming off of a KO loss to Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) this past April at UFC 287. ‘Poatan’ will be making his light heavyweight debut when he gets in the Octagon with Blachowicz.

Alex Pereira, UFC 287, Israel Adesanya, UFC

In an interview with Michael Bisping, Jan Błachowicz  was asked how he will react to Alex Pereira’s signature hunter walk-out with the bow and arrow routine, to which he replied:

“I bring my shield, I bring my sword, catch his arrow on my shield, cut it with my sword and cut his head off. This is what I prepare for him.”

Continuing, Blachowicz explained how the battle with Pereira will play out:

“Great fighting stand up in the first round but second round, I take him down or knock him out or submit him on the ground, this is what I see, this is what I do when I do my visualization.”

Concluding, when asked about Pereira’s skill set, Jan Blachowicz responded (h/t MMANews):

“For sure he’s going to learn something but I think it’s too short you know but I will answer after the fight for this question but I think I have to be ready for everything. Maybe he is someone like superhero and he you know learned so fast and he will be great on the ground so I have to be careful about this so we also do this part of training in the gym but I don’t think so, he’s a stand up fighter and he will try to be all five on his feet.”

Will you be watching Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291? Who do you think will come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jan Blachowicz UFC UFC 291

Related

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo shares the “path to victory” for Dricus Du Plessis in UFC title fight with Israel Adesanya

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023
Jai Herbert
UFC

Jai Herbert expecting an "entertaining fight" and to "put on a show" against Fares Ziam at UFC London

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

Jai Herbert will be fighting in London for the fourth straight time.

Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division
Holly Holm

Chael Sonnen shares theory on Holly Holm’s recent setback at UFC Vegas 77: “What you're seeing is not a beaten Holly”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Chael Sonnen is sharing his theory on Holly Holm’s recent setback at UFC Vegas 77.

Eddie Hearn
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight: “Gonna cost more than that”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Nate Diaz is reacting to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 131, UFC London
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 131 with Jai Herbert, Davey Grant, and Chris Duncan

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

The 131st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC London this Saturday.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier

Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones winning ESPY for ‘fighter of the year’ for win over Ciryl Gane

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023
Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya reveals plans to train with former rival Jon Jones: “It’s in the works”

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has revealed that he plans on training with Jon Jones in the future.

UFC

Paddy Pimblett plans on being more disciplined with his diet going forward: “It’s ridiculous”

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has explained why he’s going to be more disciplined with his diet moving forward.

Khamzat Chimaev, Paulo Costa, UFC
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa insinuates he pulled out of UFC 291 to accept future fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

Paulo Costa has once again teased the idea of a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev after pulling out of UFC 291.

Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

What's next for Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm after UFC Vegas 77?

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 77, Mayra Bueno Silva was taking on Holly Holm in a battle of ranked women’s bantamweights.