Jan Blachowicz plans to “catch” Alex Pereira’s arrow on his “shield” at UFC 291: “Cut it with my sword and cut his head off”

Jan Blachowicz is planning to ‘catch’ Alex Pereira’s arrow on his ‘shield’ at UFC 291.

UFC 291 takes place on Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The co-main light heavyweight match-up will feature Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) vs. Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA).

Blachowicz, 40, last fought in December of 2022 at UFC 282 where the result was a draw between himself and Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA).

Pereira, 36, is coming off of a KO loss to Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) this past April at UFC 287. ‘Poatan’ will be making his light heavyweight debut when he gets in the Octagon with Blachowicz.

In an interview with Michael Bisping, Jan Błachowicz was asked how he will react to Alex Pereira’s signature hunter walk-out with the bow and arrow routine, to which he replied:

“I bring my shield, I bring my sword, catch his arrow on my shield, cut it with my sword and cut his head off. This is what I prepare for him.”

Continuing, Blachowicz explained how the battle with Pereira will play out:

“Great fighting stand up in the first round but second round, I take him down or knock him out or submit him on the ground, this is what I see, this is what I do when I do my visualization.”

Concluding, when asked about Pereira’s skill set, Jan Blachowicz responded (h/t MMANews):

“For sure he’s going to learn something but I think it’s too short you know but I will answer after the fight for this question but I think I have to be ready for everything. Maybe he is someone like superhero and he you know learned so fast and he will be great on the ground so I have to be careful about this so we also do this part of training in the gym but I don’t think so, he’s a stand up fighter and he will try to be all five on his feet.”

Will you be watching Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira at UFC 291? Who do you think will come out the victor?

