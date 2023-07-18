Henry Cejudo shares the “path to victory” for Dricus Du Plessis in UFC title fight with Israel Adesanya

By Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Henry Cejudo is sharing the ‘path to victory’ for Dricus Du Plessis in his upcoming UFC title fight with Israel Adesanya.

Henry Cejudo

Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) is hot off a TKO victory at 2:23 of Round 2 over Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) earlier this month at UFC 290.

With that victory, Du Plessis has now 8 wins in a row and is looking to dethrone middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) in the near future.

Adesanya, 33, last fought and defeated Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) via knockout in April of this year at UFC 287.

The UFC brought Adesanya into the cage for a face-off with his next opponent, Du Plessis after his victory on July 8th and the interaction was nasty at best. Setting the stage, Adesanya threw racial slurs at Du Plessis and mocked him for saying he was the true African between the two. Du Plessis proceeded to walk away with his hands raised while Adesanya continued to bark into the microphone.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The UFC has yet to make the official announcement as to when and where the title fight will occur between Du Plessis and Adesanya but those in the know believe it will take place at UFC 293 this September in Sydney, Australia.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Henry Cejudo posted a video with step by step instructions as to how ‘DDP’ can beat Adesanya. The caption reads as follows:

“@dricusduplessis proved me wrong once, can he prove everyone wrong again vs Israel Adesanya? There’s a path to victory for DDP, but he has to stay disciplined to the tactics. 100% FILM BREAKDOWN: https://youtu.be/eHfZ4waI1Fw Powered by @liftedtrucksaz @BorrachinhaMMA approved!”

Do you agree with ‘Tripe C’s’ analogy of how ‘Stillknocks’ can dethrone ‘The Last Stylebender’?

Who will you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Henry Cejudo Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Jai Herbert

Jai Herbert expecting an "entertaining fight" and to "put on a show" against Fares Ziam at UFC London

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023
Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division
Holly Holm

Chael Sonnen shares theory on Holly Holm’s recent setback at UFC Vegas 77: “What you're seeing is not a beaten Holly”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Chael Sonnen is sharing his theory on Holly Holm’s recent setback at UFC Vegas 77.

Eddie Hearn
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz reacts to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight: “Gonna cost more than that”

Susan Cox - July 18, 2023

Nate Diaz is reacting to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 131, UFC London
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 131 with Jai Herbert, Davey Grant, and Chris Duncan

Cole Shelton - July 18, 2023

The 131st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC London this Saturday.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones winning ESPY for ‘fighter of the year’ for win over Ciryl Gane

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

Stipe Miocic has given his thoughts on Jon Jones winning the ESPY for Fighter of the Year courtesy of his win over Ciryl Gane.

Israel Adesanya reveals plans to train with former rival Jon Jones: “It’s in the works”

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023
UFC

Paddy Pimblett plans on being more disciplined with his diet going forward: “It’s ridiculous”

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has explained why he’s going to be more disciplined with his diet moving forward.

Khamzat Chimaev, Paulo Costa, UFC
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa insinuates he pulled out of UFC 291 to accept future fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - July 18, 2023

Paulo Costa has once again teased the idea of a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev after pulling out of UFC 291.

Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm
Mayra Bueno Silva

What's next for Mayra Bueno Silva and Holly Holm after UFC Vegas 77?

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 77, Mayra Bueno Silva was taking on Holly Holm in a battle of ranked women’s bantamweights.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals the fight from his UFC career that he wishes would've gone a different way

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2023

Kevin Lee has no regrets from his UFC career but does wish a specific fight had gone his way.