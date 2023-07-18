Henry Cejudo shares the “path to victory” for Dricus Du Plessis in UFC title fight with Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo is sharing the ‘path to victory’ for Dricus Du Plessis in his upcoming UFC title fight with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) is hot off a TKO victory at 2:23 of Round 2 over Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) earlier this month at UFC 290.

With that victory, Du Plessis has now 8 wins in a row and is looking to dethrone middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) in the near future.

Adesanya, 33, last fought and defeated Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) via knockout in April of this year at UFC 287.

The UFC brought Adesanya into the cage for a face-off with his next opponent, Du Plessis after his victory on July 8th and the interaction was nasty at best. Setting the stage, Adesanya threw racial slurs at Du Plessis and mocked him for saying he was the true African between the two. Du Plessis proceeded to walk away with his hands raised while Adesanya continued to bark into the microphone.

The UFC has yet to make the official announcement as to when and where the title fight will occur between Du Plessis and Adesanya but those in the know believe it will take place at UFC 293 this September in Sydney, Australia.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Henry Cejudo posted a video with step by step instructions as to how ‘DDP’ can beat Adesanya. The caption reads as follows:

“@dricusduplessis proved me wrong once, can he prove everyone wrong again vs Israel Adesanya? There’s a path to victory for DDP, but he has to stay disciplined to the tactics. 100% FILM BREAKDOWN: https://youtu.be/eHfZ4waI1Fw Powered by @liftedtrucksaz @BorrachinhaMMA approved!”

