Japanese kickboxing superstar Kana Morimoto joins ONE Championship 

Kana Morimoto — also known as KANA — is the latest high-profile athlete to join the ONE Championship roster.

The Japanese kickboxing sensation brings a wealth of experience. With an impressive track record, she’s poised to make waves in the promotion’s fiercely competitive striking divisions.

Her ascent in the world of kickboxing has been nothing short of meteoric. She began her professional career in 2015 after a stellar amateur stint, quickly making her mark with a series of remarkable victories.

The Matsusaka native first earned recognition by claiming the Krush Flyweight Title on two separate occasions, establishing herself as a formidable force in the sport.

Her next major leap came with a transition to K-1. There, she wasted no time leaving an indelible mark, capturing the K-1 Women’s Flyweight Tournament Championship in 2019. Her victory came against a formidable field that included Cristina Morales.

KANA then underscored her dominance by racking up three successful title defenses against top-tier challengers from around the globe. This has gained her a reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers.

The 32-year-old has been inactive since her last K-1 bout in December 2023. Most recently, she announced her departure from the organization, citing a desire for new challenges.