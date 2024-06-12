Darrick Minner opens up on alleged fixed fight from UFC betting scandal: “Krause was guiding me to victory”

By Cole Shelton - June 11, 2024

Darrick Minner has opened up on the alleged fixed fight claims.

Darrick Minner

Minner has been the center of the UFC betting scandal since his fight against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. In the lead-up to the fight, some unusual money came in on Nuerdanbieke and he quickly finished Minner, as it appeared Minner was injured.

Since then, Minner has been suspended by the Athletic Commission while his head coach James Krause has been banned from cornering or coaching fighters. However, Minner says Krause was coaching him to victory and says he got hurt during the fight.

“When it came to the fight, I know that Krause was guiding me to victory,” Darrick Minner said on the LytesOut MMA History Podcast (via MMANews). “There was nothing changed from the other fights. He wasn’t acting any different. We were going in there to win. I know that I showed up on fight day to win, took a loss, completely (tore) my ACL, my PCL in the middle of the fight on a main card slot in front of millions of people. I don’t like losing, for one, especially like that. And then you get all this sh*t coming along. It was definitely not a good time.”

Darrick Minner went on to say he hasn’t talked to the FBI or the U.S. Integrity, as he just wants to be cleared to fight as he feels like he did nothing wrong.

“I mean, closed mouths don’t get fed. They can’t keep (me) hostage. This is my livelihood. I gotta eat,” Minner said. “If the investigation is still going on, a motherf*cker’s gotta eat. You can investigate all you want, you ain’t gonna find sh*t on me… It’s one of those things. Get on with it.

“My knee is finally ready to go,” Darrick Minner added. “But it was just like, ‘Pending investigation, pending investigation.’ It’s like, what the hell does this mean? Why are you just leaving people out here. … (I haven’t been contacted by government agencies). I talked to the commission, that was it.”

Minner has been released from the UFC due to the investigation but is not cleared to fight by the commission.

