Jamahal Hill’s manager releases statement following alleged assault of his older brother

Jamahal Hill’s manager has released a statement hours after the former UFC champion was arrested.

‘Sweet Dreams’ was hoping to step back into the octagon in early 2024. Famously, Jamahal Hill captured light-heavyweight gold with a win over Glover Teixeira in January at UFC 283. Sadly, he didn’t get to have a long-awaited clash with Jiri Prochazka due to a torn achilles.

Now, the former champion’s return has hit another bump in the road. As first reported by TMZ Sports earlier today, Jamahal Hill was arrested on one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence. Within hours, it was revealed that the victim was his brother, James Anthony Hill Jr.

According to the report, the former light-heavyweight champion inflicted ‘serious’ injuries on his brother. Hill Jr. was listed as a “resident or former resident” of Jamahal Hill’s home. Beyond that, there are sparse details about the alleged assault that took place early Monday morning.

However, it appears that Jamahal Hill’s management is unhappy with the reporting on the story itself. On X earlier today, Brian Butler-Au released a statement proclaiming the light-heavyweight’s innocence. The statement was brief but made it clear that they’re looking forward to the court case.

The recent “click bait” headlines about [Jamahal Hill] were based on an alleged dispute between him and his older brother,” The former champion’s manager wrote on social media hours following the news. “Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations. We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court.”

In the statement itself, Butler-Au wrote that he was looking forward to being in court. As of now, the former champion is expected to be seen there in January.

What do you make of these comments from Hill’s management?