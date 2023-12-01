Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after assaulting his brother

By Cole Shelton - December 1, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has been arrested for domestic violence.

Jamahal Hill

On Friday afternoon, it was reported by TMZ Sports that Hill was arrested in Michigan earlier this week for domestic violence against his brother. According to the report, Hill was booked at a Kent County jail on Monday at around 1 AM and released later that evening, at 7:35 PM. During that time, prosecutors formally charged Hill with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

Jamahal Hill is alleged to assaulted his brother James Anthony Hill Jr. and inflicted ‘serious or aggravated injury upon him,’ according to court documents. In the court documents, it says James is ‘a resident or former resident’ of Jamahal’s household. Further details of the alleged incident are not currently known.

Hill is due in court in January for a hearing on the matter.

Jamahal Hill last fought at UFC 283 in January when he scored a decision win over Glover Teixeira to win the UFC’s vacant light heavyweight title. However, months later, he was forced to vacate the title after he tore his Achilles but before this incident was getting close to returning and was confident he would get a title shot against Alex Pereira.

“I have to put a severe ass whooping on him just for the simple fact, the disrespect of how y’all are coming at me. Like bro, mark my words when I say this, I do not plan on taking him down, I do not plan on wrestling him,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I plan on going in there and where y’all think, he’s just this otherworldy guy because he did kickboxing and I didn’t do kickboxing. This is a completely different sport. Kickboxing is kickboxing, MMA is MMA. I’ve been doing MMA for years. I’ve been bred in MMA, and whenever I do fight him, standing, I will knock him out.”

Jamahal Hill is currently 12-1 one No Contest as a pro and riding a four-fight win streak. He holds notable wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Ovince Saint Preux among others.

