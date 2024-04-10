Jamahal Hill opens up on the ups and downs of Achilles recovery ahead of UFC 300 return: “It could’ve all been over”

By Curtis Calhoun - April 10, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill admitted that his Achilles injury last year could’ve forced him to hang up the gloves.

Jamahal Hill

Hill will face UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. He returns after a roller-coaster 2023, featuring a title win and vacation within months.

Hill suffered a torn Achilles, bringing his UFC light heavyweight title reign to a swift conclusion. Just months after suffering the injury in pickup basketball, Pereira earned the vacant belt by finishing Jiří Procházka at UFC 295.

It’s been a long road to the Octagon for Hill, who was one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world before he tore his Achilles.

Jamahal Hill admits ‘It could’ve all been over’ after torn Achilles

During his UFC 300 media day, Hill was asked what he learned during the rough periods of his lengthy comeback process.

“Appreciate the moments, it could’ve all been over,” Hill said. “There are people, athletes who have suffered this same injury, who had to call it quits on their hopes and their dreams. I’m fortunate enough to now be in a time, and was in a position, to when the best medicine available was available to me, and I was able to take advantage of that…

“To make my way back, at a time that people just can’t seem to believe [it].”

Hill won four straight fights before the Achilles injury, including a unanimous decision win for the title against Glover Teixeira. He’s also earned knockout wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute.

Now, he’s looking to go full-circle in his comeback, and dethrone Pereira at UFC 300. It won’t be an easy task, as Pereira is 2-0 since making the full-time move to light heavyweight.

Hill is embracing the energy and ambiance of UFC 300 fight week, and he’s looking to cap off his comeback with another UFC gold belt.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Jessica Andrade Mackenzie Dern

Jessica Andrade calls to fight for women's 'BMF' title: "It would be an amazing thing"

Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024
Alex Pereira, Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

VIDEO | Alex Pereira destroys Francis Ngannou's punching force record ahead of UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 10, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s power is uncommon amongst uncommon men, even Francis Ngannou.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Michael Chandler

REPORT | Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to be officially announced at UFC 300 press conference

Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024

According to a recent report, Conor McGregor’s UFC return against Michael Chandler will be announced later this week.

Jim Miller, Gabriel Benitez, UFC, Results, UFC Vegas 84, Bonus
UFC

PHOTO | Jim Miller rocks iconic UFC 100 jacket to UFC 300 media day

Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024

Jim Miller had to pull out an iconic look for the UFC 300 media day earlier today.

Cody Brundage, Bo Nickal
Cody Brundage

Cody Brundage not buying the hype of UFC 300 foe Bo Nickal: "People think he's the second coming of Jesus Christ"

Josh Evanoff - April 10, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Cody Brundage doesn’t get the insane hype around Bo Nickal.

Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison still hopeful she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement: "I want to fight the best"

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024
Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan
Weili Zhang

UFC 300 | Pro fighters make their picks for Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Cole Shelton - April 10, 2024

In the co-main event of UFC 300, the strawweight title is on the line as Zhang Weili looks to defend her strap against Yan Xiaonan. Heading into the fight, Weili is a sizeable -500 favorite while the challenger is a +340 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes Dana White and the UFC protected Ilia Topuria on his route to the title

Susan Cox - April 10, 2024

Max Holloway believes that Dana White and the UFC protected Ilia Topuria on his route to the featherweight title.

Jailton Almeida
UFC

Jailton Almeida receives a new opponent for UFC 302

Susan Cox - April 10, 2024

Jailton Almeida has received a new opponent for UFC 302.

Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis weighs in on Saturday’s UFC 300 main event: “I would smoke his ass”

Susan Cox - April 10, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is weighing in on Saturday’s UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.