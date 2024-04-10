Jamahal Hill opens up on the ups and downs of Achilles recovery ahead of UFC 300 return: “It could’ve all been over”
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill admitted that his Achilles injury last year could’ve forced him to hang up the gloves.
Hill will face UFC light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira in the UFC 300 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. He returns after a roller-coaster 2023, featuring a title win and vacation within months.
Hill suffered a torn Achilles, bringing his UFC light heavyweight title reign to a swift conclusion. Just months after suffering the injury in pickup basketball, Pereira earned the vacant belt by finishing Jiří Procházka at UFC 295.
It’s been a long road to the Octagon for Hill, who was one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world before he tore his Achilles.
Jamahal Hill admits ‘It could’ve all been over’ after torn Achilles
During his UFC 300 media day, Hill was asked what he learned during the rough periods of his lengthy comeback process.
“Appreciate the moments, it could’ve all been over,” Hill said. “There are people, athletes who have suffered this same injury, who had to call it quits on their hopes and their dreams. I’m fortunate enough to now be in a time, and was in a position, to when the best medicine available was available to me, and I was able to take advantage of that…
“To make my way back, at a time that people just can’t seem to believe [it].”
Hill won four straight fights before the Achilles injury, including a unanimous decision win for the title against Glover Teixeira. He’s also earned knockout wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute.
Now, he’s looking to go full-circle in his comeback, and dethrone Pereira at UFC 300. It won’t be an easy task, as Pereira is 2-0 since making the full-time move to light heavyweight.
Hill is embracing the energy and ambiance of UFC 300 fight week, and he’s looking to cap off his comeback with another UFC gold belt.
