Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC 300 main event between former foe Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.

Pereira will make his first UFC light heavyweight title defense against Hill on Saturday at UFC 300. He captured the then-vacant light heavyweight belt by finishing Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 last year.

Hill returns after winning and then vacating the light heavyweight title in 2023. He suffered a torn Achilles shortly after defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.

Adesanya is familiar with Pereira from their four combat sports bouts, and he recently counseled Hill ahead of UFC 300. After getting an insight into Hill’s potential gameplan, he thinks the former champion will reclaim the throne.