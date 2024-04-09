Israel Adesanya predicts Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC 300 main event between former foe Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill.
Pereira will make his first UFC light heavyweight title defense against Hill on Saturday at UFC 300. He captured the then-vacant light heavyweight belt by finishing Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 last year.
Hill returns after winning and then vacating the light heavyweight title in 2023. He suffered a torn Achilles shortly after defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.
Adesanya is familiar with Pereira from their four combat sports bouts, and he recently counseled Hill ahead of UFC 300. After getting an insight into Hill’s potential gameplan, he thinks the former champion will reclaim the throne.
Israel Adesanya picks Jamahal Hill to dethrone Alex Pereira after recent meeting
In a recent breakdown on his FREESTYLEBENDER YouTube channel, Adesanya made his pick for the UFC 300 main event.
“Jamahal I don’t think is scared,” Adesanya said. “Scary knockout power, as well. Alex can get knocked out…avoiding the leg kicks is the tricky bit, and I know Jamahal has some remedies for that…
“Five rounds, going to be a slow start…Jamahal’s going to try to get his fist to Alex’s head, just like he did with Johnny Walker. I’m gonna go Jamahal by knockout, first two and a half [rounds].”
Pereira has only been knocked out during his MMA career, against Adesanya at UFC 287. Hill’s lone defeat came against Paul Craig when he snapped his arm mid-fight at UFC 263.
Pereira and Hill are two of the best power punchers in the UFC light heavyweight division. They’re expected to put on an instant classic at UFC 300 after months of debate on the card’s main event slot.
Adesanya is closing in on a middleweight return later this year, although he’s keeping a close eye on Pereira vs. Hill at UFC 300. If his prediction comes true, the UFC light heavyweight carousel will continue to turn.
