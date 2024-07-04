Wanderlei Silva says previous beef with Chael Sonnen has been squashed: “I like him”
Former mixed martial artist Wanderlei Silva has revealed that his long-running feud with Chael Sonnen has come to an end.
For years, Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen couldn’t stand one another. Sonnen constantly went after Wanderlei in interviews and pushed for a fight against him until eventually, they coached against one another on The Ultimate Fighter in Brazil. In one of the craziest scenes in UFC history, the two rivals actually wound up getting into a physical altercation during filming.
It took a couple more years but finally, they fought each other. It took place in summer 2016 under the Bellator banner, with Sonnen managing to grind out a decision victory.
Last week, both men were immortalized as they were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. During a media scrum, Silva made it clear that his rivalry with Chael is water under the bridge.
Silva admits truce with Sonnen
“If I encounter him right now, we have a free fight,” Silva said with a laugh in a scrum with MMA Junkie and other reporters on the red carpet of the UFC Hall of Fame this past month. “It’s a joke. He’s a good guy. I like him. The rivalry is done.”
This was easily one of the most personal feuds of the last decade in MMA, which is kind of crazy to think about. Alas, it’s nice to know that after all these years, they’ve been able to move on.
