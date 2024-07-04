Wanderlei Silva says previous beef with Chael Sonnen has been squashed: “I like him”

By Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

Former mixed martial artist Wanderlei Silva has revealed that his long-running feud with Chael Sonnen has come to an end.

Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen

For years, Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen couldn’t stand one another. Sonnen constantly went after Wanderlei in interviews and pushed for a fight against him until eventually, they coached against one another on The Ultimate Fighter in Brazil. In one of the craziest scenes in UFC history, the two rivals actually wound up getting into a physical altercation during filming.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen reflects on TUF Brazil skirmish with Wanderlei Silva

It took a couple more years but finally, they fought each other. It took place in summer 2016 under the Bellator banner, with Sonnen managing to grind out a decision victory.

Last week, both men were immortalized as they were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. During a media scrum, Silva made it clear that his rivalry with Chael is water under the bridge.

Silva admits truce with Sonnen

“If I encounter him right now, we have a free fight,” Silva said with a laugh in a scrum with MMA Junkie and other reporters on the red carpet of the UFC Hall of Fame this past month. “It’s a joke. He’s a good guy. I like him. The rivalry is done.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This was easily one of the most personal feuds of the last decade in MMA, which is kind of crazy to think about. Alas, it’s nice to know that after all these years, they’ve been able to move on.

Do you have fond memories of the rivalry between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva? When they were both in their prime, who do you believe was the better fighter? Let us know your thoughts on this and any other UFC Hall of Fame news, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen UFC Wanderlei Silva

Related

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill says he holds no ill will towards Alex Pereira: “I’m going to make quite a bit of money fighting Alex again”

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024
Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland
Robert Whittaker

Dricus du Plessis wants to see a title eliminator bout between Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker booked next

Harry Kettle - July 4, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis wants to see Sean Strickland and Robert Whittaker square off in their next bout.

Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says he's "more than happy" to welcome Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2024

Tom Aspinall is open to fighting Alex Pereira if the UFC light heavyweight champion decides to move up to heavyweight.

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria issues harsh response to Alexander Volkanovski's criticism over rejecting fights

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has responded to Alexander Volkanovski’s harsh criticism about his title reign.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

VIDEO | Streamer trolls Nate Diaz at fight week press conference, gets jumped by Diaz's team

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

A prominent streamer’s attempt to troll former UFC superstar Nate Diaz ahead of his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal backfired.

Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega shares update on health after withdrawing from UFC 303 on fight day

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2024
Andrei Arlovski
UFC

Andrei Arlovski reveals when he plans to retire: "I want to beat a couple of more records"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski wants to keep fighting until he’s 48 years old.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk
UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk willing to end UFC retirement for women's 'BMF' title fight: "I have the itch"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is willing to return for the right fight.

Chael Sonnen, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Chael Sonnen says Jiří Procházka is "being a baby" after UFC 303 knockout loss

Curtis Calhoun - July 3, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks Jiří Procházka’s post-UFC 303 comments about evolution will do more harm than good when it comes to his career.

Dan Ige, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Dan Ige and Ryan Garcia verbally agree to fight at UFC Sphere card in September "No takedowns"

Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2024

UFC featherweight Dan Ige and boxing star Ryan Garcia could meet at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.