Wanderlei Silva says previous beef with Chael Sonnen has been squashed: “I like him”

Former mixed martial artist Wanderlei Silva has revealed that his long-running feud with Chael Sonnen has come to an end.

For years, Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen couldn’t stand one another. Sonnen constantly went after Wanderlei in interviews and pushed for a fight against him until eventually, they coached against one another on The Ultimate Fighter in Brazil. In one of the craziest scenes in UFC history, the two rivals actually wound up getting into a physical altercation during filming.

RELATED: Chael Sonnen reflects on TUF Brazil skirmish with Wanderlei Silva

It took a couple more years but finally, they fought each other. It took place in summer 2016 under the Bellator banner, with Sonnen managing to grind out a decision victory.

Last week, both men were immortalized as they were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. During a media scrum, Silva made it clear that his rivalry with Chael is water under the bridge.