Eddie Alvarez confirms injuries suffered in BKFC 56 fight with Mike Perry: “This game is wild”

Eddie Alvarez has revealed the injuries he sustained in his BKFC 56 loss to Mike Perry.

Alvarez made his second sans gloves appearance on Saturday night, squaring off with Perry for the ‘King of Violence’ title. The former UFC and Bellator champion had made his promotional debut earlier this year, defeating Chad Mendes by decision.

Eddie Alvarez got off to a hot start in the opening round against Mike Perry, tagging ‘Platinum’ with multiple jabs and combinations. However, things changed in round two, as Perry was able to get the better of Alvarez thanks to his size and power.

After the end of the second round, Alvarez’s corner stopped the fight as the former UFC lightweight champ’s eye was nearly shut. At the post-fight press conference, Eddie Alvarez said he thought he broke his orbital but would need to get testing done.

“I love this. I do. I truly (do). I came out here and I was my best self. My coaches loved what I was doing. I was on point, I was sharp. The lead-up to this fight was really good, I was sparring heavyweights, doing well. Unfortunately this sport is so volatile, you just don’t know. You could have the cleanest fight, and I think my orbital’s smashed up and that’s it, that’s all she wrote. It f*****g sucks, man, because it was a good show. The fans won tonight. I didn’t win but the fans won,” Alvarez said.

Now, after the event, Eddie Alvarez took to X to reveal his exact injuries which includes a fracture in his orbital.

Confirmed 2 fractures in my left orbital , one was e refracture … Woulda been a thing of beauty to close out to the show for the fans , I felt great … this game is Wild and unpredictable as can be … it’s why I love it 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼🔪🔪 The Show goes on ! Love you guys ❤️ — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) December 4, 2023

As of right now, there is no word on when or who Eddie Alvarez will fight next or if he will return to BKFC after suffering these injuries.

Eddie Alvarez is now 1-1 in BKFC and 30-8 and two no Contests in MMA. He’s the former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion and holds notable wins over Rafael dos Anjos, Anthony Pettis, and Michael Chandler among others in his career.