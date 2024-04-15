Jamahal Hill issues wild callout after UFC 300 title loss to Alex Pereira: ‘Make it happen!’

By Curtis Calhoun - April 15, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill wasted no time targeting his next fight after falling short at UFC 300.

Jamahal Hill

Hill’s UFC comeback fight didn’t go according to plan at UFC 300 as he lost to Alex Pereira by first-round knockout. Pereira floored Hill with a left hook and ground-and-pound to retain the UFC light heavyweight title.

UFC 300 was Hill’s first fight since vacating the light heavyweight title due to injury in 2023. He suffered a torn Achilles just weeks after defeating Glover Teixeira for the belt at UFC 283.

Despite the knockout loss, Hill seemed to take defeat in stride and is already discussing his next UFC appearance. He doesn’t plan on taking a lot of time off and has big ambitions for his next fight.

Jamahal Hill tabs Jiří Procházka for next fight after UFC 300

In a recent tweet, Hill called out Jiří Procházka just hours after UFC 300.

“I dared to be great against adversity and against a great challenge and came up short at the highest level in the world!!!” Hill tweeted Monday. “I answered the call twice on short notice to fight for a championship that most will never fight for!!! On to the next, [Jiří Procházka lets] make it happen!!”

Before the loss to Pereira, Hill was on a roll with four consecutive wins, including finishes of Thiago Santos and Jimmy Crute. UFC 300 was just his second UFC defeat.

Procházka lit up the UFC 300 prelims with a wild comeback win over Aleksandar Rakić. He got back on track after a TKO loss to Pereira for the then-vacant title at UFC 295.

Hill and Procházka would almost certainly headline a UFC Fight Night card, if not be a co-main event fight for an upcoming pay-per-view. Both former champions have exciting styles and are looking to stay in the thick of things in the light heavyweight division.

Hill and Procházka both have the opportunity to earn another shot at Pereira, and a fight between them would make a lot of sense for both sides.

