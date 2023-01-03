Mike Perry calls for BKFC bout with Donald Cerrone following steroid use confession

Mike Perry wants to run it back with his former foe Donald Cerrone, but this time between the ropes of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The call out from Perry follows the steroid use confession from Cerrone, who retired from mixed martial arts competition on July. 2.

It’s been no secret that Cerrone has been looking significantly bigger in his recent social media posts. The 39-year-old confirmed while being a guest on a podcast that he’s been using steroids, and has seen improvements in his training since doing so.

Mike Perry calls out Donald Cerrone to BKFC bout

If you’re looking to box @Cowboycerrone I’m up for my rematch. . . — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 3, 2023

The pair met under the UFC in 2018, which saw Cerrone secure a first-round armbar, leaving Denver, Colorado, the rightful winner.

Cerrone closed the curtain on his career after being handed a sixth consecutive loss at UFC 276. Jim Miller submitted “Cowboy” in the second round, forcing Cerrone to leave his gloves and famous hat in the centre of the octagon. Cerrone’s last victory came by way of unanimous decision over Al Iaquinta in 2019.

Perry, on the other hand, departed from the UFC in 2021. The fan-favorite dropped his last two fights with the company to Tim Means and Daniel Rodriguez. Although not having results fall in his favour, Perry earned the reputation as much watch TV with his style of fighting.

Since parting ways with the UFC, Perry has found a newly-fitted home with BKFC. Perry started his BKFC career with back-to-back wins, most notably, Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page.

Cerrone is yet to respond to Perry’s callout.

