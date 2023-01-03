Beneil Dariush calls for March clash with Dustin Poirier or Michael Chandler: “My job is winning fights”

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush could probably wait for a title shot, but that’s not his style.

The Iranian fighter has been out of action since his clash with Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 in October. Prior to that bout, Dariush was hoping that he could secure a title shot with a win. He even offered to be the backup fighter for the headlining championship fight featuring Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

Sadly, while the longtime UFC veteran picked up the decision victory over ‘Gamer’, the title shot didn’t come. Dariush lost his backup role to featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. ‘The Great’ is now slated to face the aforementioned Makhachev for the lightweight championship next month.

That spree of bad luck would likely affect most, but Beneil Dariush is keeping his head high. In a recent interview with UFC.com, the lightweight contender discussed his future plans. No, he doesn’t plan on sitting out of action with the hope of securing a title shot.

Instead, he called for matchups with Dustin Poirer and Michael Chandler. For his part, ‘The Diamond’ turned down a possible clash with Darisuh in November. However, Chandler has yet to comment on the callout.

“I don’t know what UFC’s gameplan is for me,” stated Dariush. [I] don’t know if I’m ever going to fight for that belt. I have the option of waiting and fighting the winner, but if Volkanovski wins and decides to defend his featherweight belt, I might end up waiting a whole year. Maybe I end up fighting in 2024. I don’t think there is anybody who can jump in front of me right now. But my job is winning fights, so let’s fight Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira. March is a good timetable for me.

He continued, “I like fighting. I get bored not fighting. I get bored not preparing for an opponent. This is my job and I want to do it. That’s it. It’s not about money or guaranteeing the title shot, it’s that I want to fight the best guys in the world. I think Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira are those guys.”

