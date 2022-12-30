VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett becomes latest UFC fighter to dominate internet troll in sparring session

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett is the latest to spar with an internet troll.

‘The Baddy’ is fresh off his return against Jared Gordon earlier this month at UFC 282. The bout was just the fourth of the Scouser’s promotional run thus far. Despite that, he’s already become a massive star, likely thanks to deals with companies such as Barstool Sports.

However, his return earlier this month was less than stellar. While Pimblett picked up the victory by split decision, it was a controversial result. ‘Flash’ seemingly controlled most of the action in the lightweight contest, but came up short. Regardless, Pimblett stayed undefeated in the UFC with the contentious victory.

Nonetheless, the controversial result led to an outcry from fans and fighters alike. It’s likely thanks to the bout earlier this month, that an MMA troll decided to test ‘The Baddy’ at his gym. The trend has become surprisingly popular over the last year, and the Brit answered the call after a fan asked to fight him over Instagram.

Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland both had their own run-ins with internet trolls earlier this year. Unsurprisingly, ‘Big Mouth’ and ‘Tarzan’ easily dominated their untrained opponents. The exact same thing happened with Pimblett’s troll, as he documented on his YouTube channel.

To his credit, Paddy Pimblett was nicer than the aforementioned fighters to his troll and clearly didn’t go at full speed. Nonetheless, the Brit dominated his opponent, before he wound up quitting. Following the fight, Pimblett gave the troll props and respect.

Along with that, the Liverpool native gave the troll €500. Despite the pre-fight trash talk between the two, it seems that everything worked out in the end between both men.

