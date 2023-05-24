search

Mike Perry wants to be the backup fighter for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

By Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2023

Mike Perry has a suggestion for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in case of emergency.

Mike Perry

Paul, a social media star turned boxer, will be taking on former UFC title contender Nate Diaz in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match. The bout will take place on August 5. Perry, who has garnered some buzz with his handiwork over at BKFC, has thrown his name in the hat to be the backup fighter.

Mike Perry Wants Backup Spot

Mike Perry took to his Twitter account to express his desire to be a part of the event if need be.

“I should be the back up fighter in case @jakepaul doesn’t show up to fight @NateDiaz209.”

Perry has gone 4-0 in combat sports since his UFC deal expired. He took a split decision victory over Michael Seals under Triad Combat. He then went 3-0 under the BKFC banner, defeating Julian Lane, Michael Page, and former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold.

RELATED: EDDIE HEARN REVEALS HIS JAKE PAUL VS. NATE DIAZ PREDICTION: “HE GETS STOPPED”

While Perry has found his footing in bare knuckle boxing, he hasn’t had a traditional pro boxing match since 2015. “Platinum” was knocked out by Kenneth McNeil in the fourth round.

Of course, if Paul were indeed to pull out of the fight, then it’s pretty much fair game between Perry and Diaz in terms of boxing experience. Paul has a pro record of 6-1, so his experience edge over Diaz in the sport is clear, but the Stockton native believes he can outlast “The Problem Child.”

Whether or not Perry will get his wish of being the backup fighter for Paul vs. Diaz remains to be seen. For now, Perry is focused on testing the free agency market. He has admitted that he’s clamoring for a showdown with UFC mega star Conor McGregor. The two had a fun faceoff at the conclusion of BKFC 41 after the “Notorious” one entered the ring.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Mike Perry Nate Diaz

