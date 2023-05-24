search

Khamzat Chimaev believes Colby Covington is receiving another title shot because he’s an American

By Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev has one theory on why the UFC is giving Colby Covington the next crack at welterweight gold.

Covington is expected to challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Championship later this year. Edwards has said he’d like the fight to take place in Abu Dhabi this October. Belal Muhammad waits in the wings as he has been promised a shot at the winner following his unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.

Khamzat Chimaev on Covington’s Title Shot

Many believe that Muhammad should be getting the next crack at Edwards right away instead of Colby Covington. During an interview posted on his official YouTube channel, Khamzat Chimaev shared why he thinks the UFC is giving “Chaos” another title opportunity.

“I don’t know what UFC wants to do,” Chimaev said. “They give it to Colby that chance. When he win his last fight? I don’t remember. Who did he win against? Nobody. He’s a nobody, he wins against nobody. Usman broke his chin two times. He knocked down that guy. He is sh*t and they give that chance for him because maybe he’s from USA. They want the belt for him. I’m from Sweden, I live in Dubai, so maybe they don’t want to give that belt to me. So, only that thing I see. I don’t know what else. Maybe they have good plans for me, I don’t know. I trust that guys, so we’ll see.”

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV PROMISES TO BREAK KAMARU USMAN’S FACE AHEAD OF CONFIRMED ABU DHABI RETURN

What’s next for Chimaev remains to be seen. He has been going back and forth on Twitter with former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. The two have expressed mutual interest in fighting one another. UFC President Dana White has insisted that the holdup is that Usman wants a catchweight bout, and the UFC brass is opposed to the idea of catchweight fights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Khamzat Chimaev UFC

