Khamzat Chimaev believes Colby Covington is receiving another title shot because he’s an American

Khamzat Chimaev on Covington’s Title Shot

Many believe that Muhammad should be getting the next crack at Edwards right away instead of Colby Covington. During an interview posted on his official YouTube channel, Khamzat Chimaev shared why he thinks the UFC is giving “Chaos” another title opportunity.

“I don’t know what UFC wants to do,” Chimaev said. “They give it to Colby that chance. When he win his last fight? I don’t remember. Who did he win against? Nobody. He’s a nobody, he wins against nobody. Usman broke his chin two times. He knocked down that guy. He is sh*t and they give that chance for him because maybe he’s from USA. They want the belt for him. I’m from Sweden, I live in Dubai, so maybe they don’t want to give that belt to me. So, only that thing I see. I don’t know what else. Maybe they have good plans for me, I don’t know. I trust that guys, so we’ll see.”

What’s next for Chimaev remains to be seen. He has been going back and forth on Twitter with former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. The two have expressed mutual interest in fighting one another. UFC President Dana White has insisted that the holdup is that Usman wants a catchweight bout, and the UFC brass is opposed to the idea of catchweight fights.