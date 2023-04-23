search
Logan and Jake Paul mock Nate Diaz following his street fight in New Orleans (Video)

By Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023
Logan Paul and Jake Paul poked fun at Nate Diaz over a recent incident on Bourbon Street.

Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing 6 card, which was held inside the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Diaz was in the venue to support his longtime teammate Chris Avila, who earned a unanimous decision victory over Paul Bamba. The Stockton native wasted little time making his presence felt, throwing a water bottle at reality TV star Chase DeMoor in the crowd.

The former UFC title contender didn’t stop there. Outside of the venue, Diaz was involved in a street fight, allegedly with TikTok user and Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Petersen. The social media star claimed to have been the one who was choked out by Diaz, and showed off a gash on the back of his head in a video.

The Paul brothers caught wind of what happened and Jake posted a video making fun of the melee. In the clip, Jake reenacts Diaz’s chokehold on his brother Logan to provide a “self-defense” technique. He gave Logan a snorkel to allow him to breathe while he’s being choked.

It’s no secret that Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have some beef brewing. During the Paul vs. Anderson Silva card back in October 2022, Diaz’s entourage got into a scuffle with members of Jake’s team. Paul and Diaz will get a chance to settle things inside the ring on August 5. The two are scheduled for a boxing match inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

For Paul, not only is it a high-profile bout, but it’s a chance for him to get back on track after suffering the first loss of his pro boxing career. Paul dropped a split decision to Tommy Fury back in February. Time will tell how this one ultimately plays out.

