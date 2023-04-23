search
Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC Zak Cummings

Zak Cummings says retiring at home in Kansas City was the “perfect” end to his career: “I don’t think I could think of a better way to go out”

By Cole Shelton - April 23, 2023
Zak Cummings Ed Herman

Zak Cummings figured UFC Kansas City would be his retirement fight and that ended up being the case.

Cummings finally made his return to the Octagon last weekend, this after dealing with a bad back injury that left him unable to even pick up his daughter. It was a hard few months for Cummings but he finally was able to return at UFC Kansas City and got a third-round TKO win over Ed Herman. Although Cummings believed he would win, he was surprised by how dominant it was.

“Not to the extent that it was. I thought it would be a little more competitive in the first round than it was,” Cummings said to BJPENN.com. “I figured I’d start finding my range in the second and still get a second or third-round finish. I wasn’t expecting to feel like I pitched a shutout. My speed played a much bigger role than I thought it was going to.”

Once Cummings got the win, he looked at Marc Montoya – his head coach – and realized it was his time to retire. He was leaning toward retiring before  the fight anyways. But, after he got the win at home, which marked his 10th victory in the UFC and doing so in three different weight classes, he knew he was done.

“I don’t think I could think of a better way to go out or I don’t think I would have made the call. Going into the fight, I knew it could have been my last, and the closer we got to the fight, the better I was feeling and the more fun I was having,” Cummings said. “I had no intentions of laying the gloves down or making it official. I thought about saying goodbye to my hometown crowd and saying that is the final time they see me live and maybe going that route and leaving it open-ended. Not a hardcore full-blown retirement. Everything just seemed perfect, the fight week was smooth, I felt great and my vision in the fight was spot on.

“I felt like I couldn’t miss and I had so much fun. If I would have gotten the first-round finish, I don’t know if I would have done it. But having the three-round battle, getting time in there, and getting a finish, it was a perfect storm, it just made sense,” Cummings added. “I got done and looked up and saw Marc Montoya and looked at him like I can be done, I’m okay with it. I figured I’d know after the fight and it hit me and I think it was the right decision.”

Once he announced his retirement, he picked up his daughter – something he couldn’t do a few months ago – and broke down in tears. Zak Cummings says that only added to the moment of him knowing his time as a professional MMA fighter was over.

“When you saw me pick my daughter up in the cage and the emotions came out, that was everything piled up over the past couple of years. Not only can I pick her up again but I picked her up after doing what I love to do. It meant everything to me. I really can’t even explain how many different ways you can look at that one moment and how much it meant to me,” Cummings concluded.

What id your favorite moment of Zak Cummings’ career?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, UFC 246

Conor McGregor reminiscences over UFC 246 knockout of Donald Cerrone: "Listen to the breaks"

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

Dana White, UFC, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Dana White

Dana White announces two more fights at UFC 290 including the returns of Dan Hooker and Robbie Lawler

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2023

Dana White has announced two more fights for UFC 290. After White did a special announcement announcing several key fights on Thursday, he did it again on Friday with three fights for UFC 290 on […]

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker set for title eliminator fight at UFC 290 against Dricus Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2023

A title eliminator fight at middleweight will be going down at UFC 290. On Friday, Dana White took to social media to announce Robert Whittaker will take to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 on […]

Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush lacking confidence that Charles Oliveira fight will actually happen: "Not very confident this guy is going to show up"

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush isn’t really expecting to fight Charles Oliveira later this year. The longtime lightweight contender has been out of the cage since his clash with Mateusz Gamrot in October. In that […]

Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier names the one fighter Alex Pereira should avoid at light heavyweight

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed who he thinks Alex Pereira needs to avoid when he moves to light heavyweight. Earlier this month, Alex Pereira was knocked out cold by Israel Adesanya. In the process, […]

Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell’s flat earth theory: “When you get hit in the head a couple times”

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

Curtis Blaydes Francis Ngannou
Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes explains why he believes Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing compared to Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

Curtis Blaydes has explained why he thinks former opponent Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing than Conor McGregor did. This weekend, Curtis Blaydes will take on Sergei Pavlovich in a blockbuster heavyweight collision. […]

Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Brandon Royval "surprised" he was the underdog against Matheus Nicolau, hopes Alexandre Pantoja beats Brandon Moreno for the belt

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

Brandon Royval didn’t understand why he was the betting underdog against Matheus Nicolau. Royval entered the fight as a sizeable underdog – which has him perplexed. He knew Nicolau was good, but he thought his style […]

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces several upcoming main event fights, confirms Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad for UFC 288

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

Dana White took to social media and announced several key fights for a number of upcoming UFC events. White took to Instagram Live to reveal some key fights and among them was Gilbert Burns vs. […]

Christos-Giagos
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Christos Giagos believes he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 71, anticipates a "war" against Ricky Glenn: "This is do-or-die for me"

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

After a freak injury, Christos Giagos is finally ready to return. Giagos was supposed to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris last September. Yet, just before the fight, as he was cleaning his house, he […]