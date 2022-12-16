Controversial footage released of Jake Paul flooring Youtuber in sparring

Controversial footage has been released of Jake Paul dropping Faze Clan’s Deestroying as the YouTube-turned-boxer prepares to announce his next opponent.

Paul cemented himself as one of the biggest content creators on YouTube, earning millions of dollars in the process. Not feeling satisfied enough, Paul transitioned into boxing and has dedicated the last five years to improving his skillset between the ropes. His most recent and significant victory came over UFC legend Anderson Silva. Donald De La Haye, who goes by the name ‘Deestroying, is a successful Youtuber. However, had no experience boxing before joining Paul during his training camp.

Deestroying joined Paul in his training base in Puerto Rico to support his friend ahead of his upcoming bout that’s expected to take place in February. The Faze Clan representative spent some time in the ring with Paul and realized quickly the sport was not for the faint-hearted.

Paul allegedly messed around with Deestroying, allowing him to move around and feel himself before throwing back. Eventually, landing a three-punch combo, which saw the sparring session come to an end.

Boxer Jake Paul drops Deestroying while sparring

In the hope of sending a strong message to his next opponent, Paul shared photos and videos of the session to his Instagram. Fans were left unimpressed and questioned Paul’s integrity after sending someone with no experience in boxing to the canvas.

BJ Flores, Paul’s boxing trainer, also shared several videos to his Instagram after the sparring sessions, stating: “Credit, he rolled up today in Puerto Rico, challenged the Problem Child Jake Paul, did his thing, did what he had to do, but what happened in there, Dee?”

“He hit me with a couple body shots,” Deestroying responded. “Bro, I couldn’t breath. I really thought about what I did, my decision to step in the ring, he’s a real boxer. Heavy a** handed, he’s not even trying. First, he catches me across the head, bopped me. Then right there split my guard, smacked me right in the body, laid me out. I couldn’t breath. That boy said I had 22 seconds left, I’m good on that.

