Commercial Court refuses Artem Lobov’s claim against Conor McGregor due to “a significant lapse in time”, case now headed to High Court

The Commercial Court has refused Artem Lobov’s claim against Conor McGregor due to ‘a significant lapse in time’. The case will now be headed to High Court.

Lobov, a retired UFC fighter and bare-knuckle boxing star is suing Conor McGregor over a substantial amount in unpaid proceeds from the sale of McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey brand.

McGregor sold the majority of his interest in Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey back in 2021 for an estimated $600 million dollars.

Lobov believes he is entitled to 5 percent of McGregor’s proceeds from the sale.

McGregor’s spokesperson, Karen Kessler, made the following statement:

“Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey was created, developed, branded and tirelessly promoted by Conor McGregor. Any suggestion that the plaintiff has a claim to Proper No. Twelve is incorrect.”

Lovov and McGregor were good friends, training partners and business associates, but as often happens, the almighty dollar has changed all that.

The Commercial Court has now made the determination that the lawsuit brought by Artem Lobov will have to be heard in High Court.

The ‘Irish Mirror‘ made the following statement:

“The Commercial Court, which fast tracks the hearing of big money disputes today declined to enter the whiskey dispute onto its list, meaning the case will now progress at a slower pace in another court.”

“Mr. Justice Denis McDonald aid that while he had sympathy for Lobov, he could not enter the case on his list having regard to ‘the court’s scarce resources’ and the face there was ‘a significant lapse of time’ between the whiskey deal and the issuing of the proceedings.”

“After the hearing, Lobov’s solicitor Dermot McNamara said: ‘Mr. Lobov notes the judges ruling and thanks him for his consideration on the application. He is now looking forward to his case progressing in the High Court chancery list instead and hopes the proceedings can be determined as soon as possible.”

Obviously Lobov and his legal team are not backing down and the case will now progress through the High Court.

Lobov maintains he played an instrumental part in the creation and launch of McGregor’s Proper No. 12 whiskey brand.

Do you believe Lobov should be entitled to a share of profits from the sale of Proper No.12?

